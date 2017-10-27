AFAR Conversations: The Evolving Role of Hotels

- 1 / 11Casual Conversation, Cheese, and CocktailsBefore the panel discussion, guests mingled and sampled hors d'oeuvres, most notably, the traditional Switzerland cheese experience, Raclette, where cheese is melted using a special oven and served over an assortment of vegetables and bread.
- 2 / 11A Caffeinated CrowdEspresso-filled cocktails, courtesy of sponsor illy coffee, got attendees energized for the panel discussion to come.
- 3 / 11Bacon Bites and InsightsThe Omni Berkshire Place culinary team featured a variety of passed bites including these bacon-wrapped Brussels sprouts.
- 4 / 11Panel PoseOur panelists gathered for a quick photo before taking the stage. Pictured: Maryam Banikarim (left), global CMO for Hyatt Hotels; Joe Diaz, AFAR cofounder; and Ted Teng, president and CEO of Leading Hotels of the World.
- 5 / 11The Conversation BeginsEllen Asmodeo-Giglio, AFAR EVP and CRO, introduced the esteemed panel and its setting: the recently renovated ballroom of the Omni Berkshire Place.
- 6 / 11A Lively DiscussionDynamic panelists Maryam Banikarim of Hyatt and Ted Teng of Leading Hotels of the World weighed in on how the family roots of their companies influence the guest experience. Teng noted, for instance, that 85% of Leading Hotels are family owned and that such owners are more likely to hire locally based managers and to be more vested in the guest experience. “When hotel owners express authentic hospitality, that’s what makes a difference,” he said.
- 7 / 11Take-Home InsightsIgnacio Maza, AFAR Travel Advisory Council member and EVP of the Signature Travel Network, jotted down notes during the panel discussion. Maryam Banikarim observed, for instance, that hotels traditionally were in the product business and didn’t do experiences well. But this is changing as hotels like Hyatt focus on increasing their touch points with consumers by facilitating experiences. “It’s not easy to do—it requires sweating the details,” she said. “But with more uncertainty in the world, people are willing to trade things for experiences because you can always take your memories with you.”
- 8 / 11An Engaged AudienceGala Magrina, creative director and founder of M Crown Productions, was among the guests enthralled by the panel discussion. It included personal reflections from Maryam Banikarim and Ted Teng on what attracted them to working in hospitality—and how hotels are fundamentally in a relationship business that includes fostering community and creating entry-level jobs with upward mobility.
- 9 / 11Conversations After the ConversationThat’s a wrap! After a Q&A session, the panel ended but the party continued.
- 10 / 11Playful Gift BagsGuests took home gift bags with the evening’s agenda, featuring an illustrated interpretation of hotel innovation.
- 11 / 11Wrapping at TwilightOur evening at The Omni Berkshire Place came to a close as the skyscrapers of midtown New York began to sparkle.
