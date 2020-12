AFAR Conversations: The Evolving Role of Hotels

We gathered at New York’s The Omni Berkshire Place on October 25 for our latest AFAR Conversations, exploring what brands can learn from the evolving role of hotels. AFAR cofounder Joe Diaz opened up the panel discussion by reflecting on the historic role of hotels as community social hubs and incubators for innovation (plumbing, elevators, and air conditioning are among the conveniences pioneered in hotels).Hospitality leaders Maryam Banikarim, global CMO of Hyatt Hotels , and Ted Teng, president and CEO of Leading Hotels of the World , then shared how they’re each moving their brands forward and responding to shifting traveler priorities. Banikarim, for instance, observed that in our increasingly device-filled and uncertain world, “the ultimate luxury is being understood and feeling a human connection.”Scroll through our slideshow for more valuable insights and highlights from the evening.