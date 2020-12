AFAR Conversations: Navigating the World of Travel from 30,000 Feet

Airline travel trends were the hot topic of our latest AFAR Conversations event, held last week at The Four Seasons New York Downtown . Guests, including industry leaders, mingled over Sazerac cocktails and other New Orleans specialties before the timely panel discussion led by AFAR cofounder Joe Diaz. It featured Matthias Schmid, vice president of sales North America, Emirates, and Daniel Cuellar, global director of advertising, United Airlines. Here’s a recap in 9 photos.