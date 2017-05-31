Where are you going?
AFAR Conversations: Navigating the World of Travel from 30,000 Feet

Airline travel trends were the hot topic of our latest AFAR Conversations event, held last week at The Four Seasons New York Downtown. Guests, including industry leaders, mingled over Sazerac cocktails and other New Orleans specialties before the timely panel discussion led by AFAR cofounder Joe Diaz. It featured Matthias Schmid, vice president of sales North America, Emirates, and Daniel Cuellar, global director of advertising, United Airlines. Here’s a recap in 9 photos.
By Lucy Flanagan , AFAR Contributor
    Guests chatted over signature New Orleans drinks and passed hors d'oeuvres at the Four Seasons New York Downtown.
    The Jeremy Noller Group played during cocktail hour—transporting guests to New Orleans.
    Guests enjoyed po’boys and other hors d'oeuvres inspired by New Orleans. To learn about our immersive trip to New Orleans this fall, visit afarexperiences.com/nola.
    Old and new friends of AFAR catch up before the panel begins.
    AFAR cofounder Joe Diaz (left) with Daniel Cuellar, global director of advertising for United; Ellen Asmodeo-Giglio, AFAR chief revenue officer; Matthias Schmid, vice president of sales, North America, Emirates; and AFAR cofounder Greg Sullivan.
    AFAR cofounder Joe Diaz in discussion with the esteemed panelists, who have 40 years’ combined experience. (Read up on their travel rituals and flying advice here.)
    Guests appreciating a lighter moment in the conversation.
    The panelists fielded questions from the crowd, including one from arts and style editor/writer Shirine Saad (pictured).
    Check out more AFAR Conversations event photos in our Facebook Album.

