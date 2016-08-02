A Week in Haines, Alaska

Battery Point, Haines

“This was my favorite hike of the trip. The trail is a bit outside of town in the beautiful Alaskan rain forest (we walked to it, but I would recommend getting a ride if you can). Not only was the trail really well maintained, but the view once you leave the tree-covered trail is incredible. Looking back, you could see the whole town of Haines and Mount Ripinski, as well as the entire bay full of bright teal water. ”



“One of my favorite parts about exploring Alaska in the summertime was that it never got dark—so a walk at 5 p.m. was similar to one in the early afternoon or morning. Lots of daylight time to explore means more opportunities to nap in the sunshine, too.”

Samantha Juda