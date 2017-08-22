A Taste of the Hawaii Food & Wine Festival in 7 Photos

- 1 / 7Maui: Hawaii Food & Wine Festival Roy’s Annual Golf ClassicTee off with celebrity chefs including Henry Adaniya, Joey Macadangdang, and Sheldon Simeon, winemakers, and golf pros at this celebrated annual event. Perhaps the most satisfying golf event around, this 18-hole benefit tournament for IMUA Family Services features six culinary tastings, six wine, cocktail, and beer stations, and luxury prizes.
Maui: Global Street FoodThirteen world-class chefs, including Yuji Wakiya, David LeFevre, and Masaharu Morimoto, come together to serve up dishes inspired by one of the hottest food trends: street food. Savor these culinary creations paired with fine wines, craft cocktails, and thirst-quenching beer.
Maui: Hawaiian Airlines Presents Lucky 7Win the culinary jackpot of an exquisite seven-course dinner under the stars, complete with world-class wine pairings. Famed chefs including Niki Nakayama, Raphael Lunetta, and Jason Neroni are not to be missed at this event.
Island of Hawaii: Return of Cuisines of the SunHawaii's 365-day growing season is celebrated with this event showcasing the diverse bounty of the Island of Hawaii in a six-course lavish dinner paired with fine wines. Culinary talent includes chefs such as Dean Fearing, François Payard, and Robert Del Grande.
Oahu: Our Kakaako Presents Raw & Wild MarketplaceYou can taste the love for the land in food that is foraged, fished, and found from mountain to ocean throughout the Hawaiian Islands. Six contemporary chefs—among them, Stephanie Izard, Xing Liang Liu, and Michael Mina—pair up with a farmer and a partner to showcase a raw and wild product at this event.
Oahu: Spice MarketInspired by flavors found along the Silk Road connecting East and West, this is an event to tantalize taste buds as 13 innovative chefs spice it up. Explore the creative genius of celebrated chefs, such as Ken Oringer, Kenji Chiba, and Mamoru Tatemori—and soak in Pacific Ocean views—as you sip on their signature cocktails.
Oahu: Taste of the SeasonsStroll along the crescent white sands of Kolina Lagoon and be treated to the culinary creations of 12 top talents inspired by the seasons: foliage of autumn, cold of winter, rebirth of spring, and heat of summer. Or opt to indulge in the VIP dinner experience: a five-course, sit-down feast with wine pairings. After dessert comes the added treat of a beachside fireworks finale under the stars.