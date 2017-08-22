A Taste of the Hawaii Food & Wine Festival in 7 Photos

Oahu: Taste of the Seasons

Stroll along the crescent white sands of Kolina Lagoon and be treated to the culinary creations of 12 top talents inspired by the seasons: foliage of autumn, cold of winter, rebirth of spring, and heat of summer. Or opt to indulge in the VIP dinner experience: a five-course, sit-down feast with wine pairings. After dessert comes the added treat of a beachside fireworks finale under the stars.