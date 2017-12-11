A Photo Tour of a New York City Hotel Icon

Where are you going?
JW Marriott Essex House New York has been a fixture of Midtown Manhattan since 1931, and it shows in the hotel’s gorgeous art deco details and experienced, attentive service. New Yorkers know it for the red signage that towers over Central Park South, while guests get to enjoy sweeping park views from most of the newly renovated luxury rooms and suites—plus easy walking distance to MoMA, Lincoln Center, the shops of Fifth Avenue, and other major attractions. For a closer look, we sent Brooklyn-based photographer Nicole Franzen to JW Marriott Essex House for a staycation this fall. She documented favorite elements of her experience including dining at Southgate restaurant, an in-suite massage, and getting The JW Treatment - true luxury created by staff that are passionate about what they do. As she discovered, JW Marriott Essex House knows how to win over guests, whether they’re first-time visitors or long-time locals like herself.
    The Essex House sign stands tall atop the 44-story hotel at the edge of Central Park. It acts as a beacon for New York City, and I’d always admired it from afar.
    It’s hard not to have your jaw drop when you walk into the JW Marriott Essex House’s historic lobby. This is art deco at its finest, with brass details, tall black marble pillars, lavish floral displays, and comfortable seating.
    Beautiful details are found at every turn within JW Marriott Essex House. These tall brass doors make quite an impression when you’re checking in, and there are a number of them in multiple areas throughout the hotel.
    I couldn’t help admiring these handsome brass elevator doors—they just don’t make them like they used to. When the “This Car Available” sign lights up, prepare to be transported in style to your room or suite.
    It was hard to not dive right into my cozy bed the moment I got to my suite, which had a classic New York penthouse feel. Crisp white linens, a fluffy down comforter, pillows like clouds… What’s better then a great hotel bed? Not much.
    I was transfixed by the sweeping view of Central Park from my 30th-floor suite. As I watched the leaves turn to gold, I could just make out horses carriages, bicycles, and runners filling the roads below.
    The handsome leather chairs nestled in the corner of my newly renovated suite encouraged me to read a book and unwind. It’s an example of the subtle elegance of the décor that nods to the hotel’s art deco heritage while still feeling contemporary.
    I was pampered with a Swedish massage right it my suite. It was so relaxing to be in my own space, and I followed it up with a nice hot bath—soft bathrobe included.
    I found chef Achilles Poliviou to be warm and welcoming; you can see every ounce of pride he has in every bite you take. Whether you want to grab a satisfying burger at the bar or sit for multicourse fine dining meal near the fireplace, he and his team will create a memorable dining experience.
    One of my favorite amenities was the Moscow Mule station brought to my suite, with all the trappings for mixing a refreshing lime, vodka, and ginger beer cocktail. Perfect for toasting my stay at JW Marriott Essex House.

