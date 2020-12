A Look at Festivals Around the World That Celebrate the Dead

3. Gai Jatra, Nepal

Gai Jatra, also called the Festival of the Cows, is celebrated in August and September in Nepal . During the celebration, a procession of cows is marched through the streets of Kathmandu , led by family members who have lost a loved one within the last year. Cows, which are considered holy in Hinduism, are thought to be able to guide the recently deceased to the afterlife. Following the cow procession, participants dress in costume and dance in the city center.Gai Jatra is regarded as a celebration, meant to help people accept death as a reality of life and to help ease the passing of those who have died.