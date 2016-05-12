A Guide to NYC’s New Food Halls

5. Industry City

Over the past few years, a variety of food businesses have opened small storefronts inside Industry City, an up-and-coming district in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. Consisting of 17 warehouses, the IC has created a community that welcomes start-ups, small manufacturing businesses, and commercial kitchens. This 4,000 square-foot food hall is primarily aimed at IC businesses, but it’s a great place for any Brooklyner to grab a bite from Blue Marble Ice Cream, Table 87 Pizza, and other local food vendors. (220 36th St.)



Photo Courtesy of Industry City