A Guide to NYC’s New Food Halls

6. The Pennsy

Photo Courtesy of The Pennsy

Dodge the underground dining options at Penn Station and go straight for this high-end food hall, located next to Madison Square Garden. With floor-to-ceiling windows and ample stool seating, this new space is not only a great happy hour commuter hangout, but also home to high-quality cuisine. The five vendors here are all NYC food stars: Chef Franklin Becker of Little Beet delivers his signature bowl filled with beets, quinoa, and chicken; the award-winning The Cinnamon Snail has vegan specialties like a seitan burger grilled in maple bourbon barbeque sauce; butcher extraordinaire Pat LaFrieda serves made-to-order meatball subs; Chef Marc Forgione serves the kinds of lobster dishes that fans fell in love with at his eponymous restaurant; and Mary Giuliana has partnered with Mario Batali to make soups and sandwiches, like a truffle honey grilled cheese. (2 Pennsylvania Plaza)