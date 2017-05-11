Where are you going?
A Culinary Tour of Peru

Food aficionados often point to Peru as the new gastronomic capital of the Americas—and with good reason. Peru has been luring innovative chefs from around the globe with its abundance of fresh local ingredients, especially seafood. The restaurant scene in Lima is one of the most exciting in the world, where traditions (some dating to the time of the Incas) are celebrated then expanded upon. Get a taste in this slideshow, and learn how you can get in on the excitement by entering to win a trip to Peru.
Sponsored by Promperu
    Every year, thousands of foodies congregate in Lima for Latin America’s largest food festival, Mistura. For 10 days, festivalgoers taste their way through hundreds of exhibitors, taking in one culinary delight after the next. The 2017 version will be held September 7–17, and you and a friend could be on your way for free if you enter and win the Meet Me at Mistura sweepstakes. The Grand Prize is a nine-day culinary adventure through Peru that includes admission to Mistura, plus travel to Cuzco and Machu Picchu. If you can’t travel those dates, you won’t get to Mistura but you’ll still enjoy a gastronomic adventure in Peru. Click here to enter now.
    Ceviche Sampler
    While ceviche can be found in most Latin American countries, historians believe it originated in northern Peru. Classic Peruvian ceviche consists of chunks of raw fish, marinated in lime or bitter orange juice, onions, chili peppers, salt, and pepper. There are, of course, plenty of variations, many of which include cilantro or even tomatoes. You can compare and contrast ceviche at countless restaurants across Peru. And if you win the Meet Me at Mistura sweepstakes, you may get some expert preparation tips during the nine-day trip’s included cooking class. Enter now.
    Pisco Sour at the Source
    Peruvians love their pisco, a traditional brandy made with fermented grape juice. And arguably the most popular way to enjoy it is in a pisco sour. This cocktail, originated in Lima, is prepared with egg white, lime juice, simple syrup, and bitters. To sip a properly prepared pisco sour in the land of its birth is a rare treat, indeed. It pays to go to the source: Pisco Portón’s Hacienda La Caravedo, the oldest distillery in the Americas (est. 1684). If you win the Meet Me at Mistura sweepstakes, you and a guest will enjoy a VIP tour of the distillery during the nine-day trip. Enter now.
    Lima’s Dining Scene
    Peru’s capital city of Lima is full of delightful surprises. As you explore everything from the historic center of Plaza Mayor to the bohemian district of Barranco, you’ll come upon lively markets, intriguing neighborhoods, and exciting restaurants such as lauded Peruvian chef Virgilio Martinez’s Central (he won the 2017 Chefs’ Choice Award from The World’s 50 Best Restaurants). Two other notable dining destinations are Huaca Pucllana—within the ruins of Huaca Pucllana, an archaeological compound built between 200 and 700 C.E.—and the open-air Amor Amar, situated on the grounds of a converted courtyard. If you win the Meet Me at Mistura sweepstakes, you and a guest will eat at both during your nine-day trip. Enter now.
    Machu Picchu
    No trip to Peru would be complete without a visit to the lost Incan city of Machu Picchu. Hidden high in the Andes, above Peru's Sacred Valley, Machu Picchu is a UNESCO World Heritage Site believed to date from the 15th century. If you win the Meet Me at Mistura sweepstakes, you and a guest will enjoy a nine-day trip that includes Machu Picchu, an experience bound to resonate for many years to come. Enter now.

