A Culinary Tour of Peru

Every year, thousands of foodies congregate in Lima for Latin America's largest food festival, Mistura. For 10 days, festivalgoers taste their way through hundreds of exhibitors, taking in one culinary delight after the next. The 2017 version will be held September 7–17.
While ceviche can be found in most Latin American countries, historians believe it originated in northern Peru. Classic Peruvian ceviche consists of chunks of raw fish, marinated in lime or bitter orange juice, onions, chili peppers, salt, and pepper. There are, of course, plenty of variations, many of which include cilantro or even tomatoes. You can compare and contrast ceviche at countless restaurants across Peru.
Peruvians love their pisco, a traditional brandy made with fermented grape juice. And arguably the most popular way to enjoy it is in a pisco sour. This cocktail, originated in Lima, is prepared with egg white, lime juice, simple syrup, and bitters. To sip a properly prepared pisco sour in the land of its birth is a rare treat, indeed. It pays to go to the source: Pisco Portón's Hacienda La Caravedo, the oldest distillery in the Americas (est. 1684).
Peru's capital city of Lima is full of delightful surprises. As you explore everything from the historic center of Plaza Mayor to the bohemian district of Barranco, you'll come upon lively markets, intriguing neighborhoods, and exciting restaurants such as lauded Peruvian chef Virgilio Martinez's Central (he won the 2017 Chefs' Choice Award from The World's 50 Best Restaurants). Two other notable dining destinations are Huaca Pucllana—within the ruins of Huaca Pucllana, an archaeological compound built between 200 and 700 C.E.—and the open-air Amor Amar, situated on the grounds of a converted courtyard.
No trip to Peru would be complete without a visit to the lost Incan city of Machu Picchu. Hidden high in the Andes, above Peru's Sacred Valley, Machu Picchu is a UNESCO World Heritage Site believed to date from the 15th century.