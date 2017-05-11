A Culinary Tour of Peru

Food aficionados often point to Peru as the new gastronomic capital of the Americas—and with good reason. Peru has been luring innovative chefs from around the globe with its abundance of fresh local ingredients, especially seafood. The restaurant scene in Lima is one of the most exciting in the world, where traditions (some dating to the time of the Incas) are celebrated then expanded upon. Get a taste in this slideshow, and learn how you can get in on the excitement by