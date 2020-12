A Culinary Tour of Peru

Mistura Food Festival

Every year, thousands of foodies congregate in Lima for Latin America’s largest food festival, Mistura . For 10 days, festivalgoers taste their way through hundreds of exhibitors, taking in one culinary delight after the next. The 2017 version will be held September 7–17, and you and a friend could be on your way for free if you enter and win the Meet Me at Mistura sweepstakes. The Grand Prize is a nine-day culinary adventure through Peru that includes admission to Mistura, plus travel to Cuzco and Machu Picchu. If you can’t travel those dates, you won’t get to Mistura but you’ll still enjoy a gastronomic adventure in Peru.