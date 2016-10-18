9 Vintage Photos of 20th Century Style to Inspire Your Halloween Costume

Free Love, 1960s

The 1960s was a pivotal decade that inlcuded political involvement among youth all over the world. It marked a turning point for the civil rights movement in the United States. Protests sparked in opposition to the war in Vietnam reached London, Paris, and Berlin. It was the decade when “counterculture” was born. To revisit the era of “free love” with your Halloween costume, make sure to sport bell-bottoms, floral prints, unruly hair, and an open-minded attitude—and don’t forget your protest poster!



Photo by RV1864/Flickr