9 Vintage Photos of 20th Century Style to Inspire Your Halloween Costume

Fashion has a large impact on the way we view history. Certain time periods have been defined by the styles that represented them. For example, it’s hard to imagine the Summer of Love in San Francisco without picturing tie-dye, bell-bottoms, and flower crowns. For those of us who feel like we were born in the wrong decade, Halloween is the perfect occasion to pretend we're living in the era of our choice.Scroll through the slideshow to see vintage photos of iconic styles from the 20th century, and start planning which style you’ll emulate (and how you’ll pull it off) for your Halloween costume this year!