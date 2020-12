9 Regional Comfort Foods, and Where to Get Them

Pizza (New York)

There is no “best” pizza in New York —that would be like asking a mother to name her “favorite” child. You’re all special in your own way, she might say. The same can be said for pizza in New York. Despite debates over what makes a pizza quintessentially New York style, most can agree that the magic lies in the light, crisp crust, and the state-specific mineral water that makes it just so. Brooklyn is home to some heavy-hitters. There’s Di Fara , which has been open since 1959 and has been repeatedly lauded as the best pizza in New York City . Somewhat newer to the ‘hood is Lucali , which has been slinging fresh mozzarella pies to the likes of Beyoncé and Jay Z since 2006. Manhattan is home to more hot spots, but it’s hard to go wrong with Joe’s , where they serve a clean and satisfying slice of cheese for $2.75.