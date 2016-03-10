9 Real-Life Places in Nature that Look Like a Fairytale

- 1 / 91. ANTELOPE CANYONPage, Arizona
Located in Arizona near the border of Utah and on Navajo land, Antelope Canyon is a slot canyon formed from rainwater. The result is a gradient of red and orange shades carved into the sandstone, and incredibly photographable areas for tourists to explore.
- 2 / 92. LAKE HILLIERGoldfields-Esperance, Western Australia
Western Australia’s Lake Hillier is colored so strangely from a unique combination of high salinity and green algae—which produces a red pigment and pink bacteria. The result is a body of water in a color somewhere in the family of Pepto Bismol.
- 3 / 93. SLIDING ROCKAsheville, North Carolina
Forget the plastic Slip ‘N Slide. This smooth rock is a natural water slide—one that visitors can careen down into a swimming hole waiting below.
- 4 / 94. RAINBOW MOUNTAINSGansu, China
At the Zhangye Danxia Landform Geological Park, the mountain ridges and slopes come in technicolor. It's the result of layers of red sandstone and mineral deposits stacked up over millions of years, and then buckled upwards by tectonic plates. It was named a UNESCO World Heritage Site—and with this kind of jaw-dropping scenery, it's not hard to see why.
- 5 / 95. HIDDEN BEACHMarietas Islands, Puerto Vallarta
A beach located in a crater-like stone structure with an open roof, the Marietas Islands’ hidden gem is likely the result of something slightly (okay, very) unnatural—target practice by the military. The result is a secret beach, only reachable by swimming in, that feels like a private sanctuary of clear waters and warm sands.
- 6 / 96. SALAR DE UYUNI BOLIVIAPotosí, Bolivia
The world’s largest salt flat, the Salar de Uyuni, is one of the most surreal sites in the world. The combination of the salt crust and pooling waters creates a reflective surface that lets tourists create the illusion of walking in the sky.
- 8 / 98. PAMUKKALE THERMAL POOLSPamukkale, Turkey
The whimsical thermal pools in Pamukkale are a series of step-like levels carved by the flowing, mineral-rich water from white travertine. The direct translation of Pamukkale is “cotton castle,” and the terraces definitely feel akin to something more from your dreams than from reality.
