9 Hotels With New Ways to Kick-Start Your Wellness Goals

February is a notoriously difficult month for New Year’s resolutions—according to Business Insider, 80 percent fail by the second week of the month . But while it’s tempting to give up on the idea of putting your best foot forward in favor of keeping that foot under the blankets where it belongs, it’s more important now than ever to focus on taking care of yourself. The good news is, with hotels increasing their focus on wellness travel this year, it’s easy to combine self-care with travel. Here, we’ve rounded up nine hotel offerings that provide creative ways to nourish body, mind, and spirit—whether you’re looking for a day of activity or a complete life overhaul.