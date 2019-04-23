9 Hotels With New Ways to Kick-Start Your Wellness Goals

7. Jameson Retreat

Commitment: One week; from May 14–May 20, or October 8–October 14Armed with the expertise of award-winning personal trainer Harry Jameson, One&Only Reethi Rah is offering two intensive weeks that will help guests establish positive and lasting health and wellness habits. The weeklong journey to better health uses a series of biometric and physiological assessments to draw up a lifestyle program for each guest to follow during the retreat, including beachside daily personal training, yoga, meditation, a delicious client-specific nutrition plan, and of course, plenty of free time to relax and enjoy the resort and its Maldivian surroundings. For lasting success, guests leave with a five-week aftercare plan that enables them to continue to hone their well-being habits long after they leave the beaches of the One&Only.