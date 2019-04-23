9 Hotels With New Ways to Kick-Start Your Wellness Goals

- 1 / 101. AntiGravity Yoga
Four Seasons Punta Mita, Mexico
Commitment: 45 minutes
As part of its new Apuane Spa, the Four Seasons Punta Mita now offers AntiGravity yoga classes under the guidance of Christopher Harrison, the creator of the AntiGravity fitness brand. During the 45-minute classes, participants use a silk hammock to suspend themselves and swing through the air as a way to assist with and fine-tune various yoga poses. Not only is the experience Cirque-de-Soleil-level fun, but the hammock also allows participants to target different muscle groups and enables even the most inflexible yogi to fly.Courtesy of Four Seasons Punta Mita
- 2 / 102. Moonlight PaddleTurtle Bay Resort, Hawaii
Commitment: A few hours
Stand-up paddle boarding and paddle board yoga have been popular fitness offerings at beachside resorts for a few years now, but Turtle Bay Resort is taking things a step further with its moonlight paddle. Guided by paddle boarding experts from the Hans Hedemann Surf School, the event takes place once a month on the full moon. As you glide meditatively through the lovely Kawela Bay toward tasty treats and a post-paddle bonfire, you might just forget that you’re in the middle of an epic core workout.Courtesy of Turtle Bay Resort
- 3 / 103. Cowboy for a DayHacienda AltaGracia, Costa Rica
Commitment: Three to six hours
The reason Clint Eastwood always looked so good in those westerns (well, one of the reasons, at least) was that riding horses and wrangling cattle is hard work. At Hacienda AltaGracia, the “Caballista for a Day” program offers guests the opportunity to experience Costa Rican cowboy culture firsthand. Honorary caballistas will learn how to interact with and care for a horse, from bathing the horses to helping herd the ranch’s cattle herds. The day is capped off with a ride and a riverside meal. If you’re feeling a little saddle sore at the end of it all, you can recuperate with the Rider’s Sports massage at the hacienda’s spa.Courtesy of Hacienda AltaGracia
- 4 / 104. Spa SafariNihiwatu, Sumba, Indonesia
Commitment: Six hours
Sure, it’s a 90-minute trek to get to the private spa villa at Nihiwatu, but after that hiking, you’ll deserve all the relaxation on offer. In addition to the hike along the island’s coast—complete with sweeping views of the ocean—the Spa Safari package includes a full day of unlimited spa treatments, from massages to rejuvenating body wraps, and delicious, healthy meals. In between treatments, guests can enjoy a private white-sand beach shaded with coconut trees or take a dip in the villa’s freshwater infinity pool. And if you’re extra committed to mind and body wellness, the retreat will also provide yoga and meditation classes on request as part of the package.Courtesy of Nihiwatu
- 5 / 105. Tree House BikingBodyHoliday, Saint Lucia
Commitment: One week
Your entire stay at BodyHoliday focuses on heath and wellness, but it goes way beyond your standard exercise-and-healthy-food retreat. The resort offers weeklong customizable vacations—but it’s the host of interesting activities that make it a wild ride. Guests will get swept up in the adventure of it all with archery, rappelling, cave diving, and spoga (spinning and yoga) classes in the glass-walled spin studio and open zen deck, both of which are nestled high in the trees.Courtesy of BodyHoliday
- 6 / 106. Integrated Wellness at Six SensesSelect Six Senses Spas in Thailand, Vietnam, Oman, Seychelles, Maldives, China, Portugal
Commitment: Flexible—from a few hours to weeks
Six Senses spas are coming to the rescue of the stressed-out globetrotter looking for a change. Following various screenings, experts create an ultra-personalized plan of action tailored to each individual client that combines the preventative approach of Eastern medicine with result-oriented Western medical influences. Best of all, the Integrated Wellness program tracks each client’s progress and can be picked up at any one of seven destinations, from a week on the beach at the new Six Senses Zil Pasyon in the Seychelles to three days at Six Senses Douro Valley in Portugal.Courtesy of Six Senses
- 7 / 107. Jameson RetreatOne&Only Reethi Rah, Maldives
Commitment: One week; from May 14–May 20, or October 8–October 14
Armed with the expertise of award-winning personal trainer Harry Jameson, One&Only Reethi Rah is offering two intensive weeks that will help guests establish positive and lasting health and wellness habits. The weeklong journey to better health uses a series of biometric and physiological assessments to draw up a lifestyle program for each guest to follow during the retreat, including beachside daily personal training, yoga, meditation, a delicious client-specific nutrition plan, and of course, plenty of free time to relax and enjoy the resort and its Maldivian surroundings. For lasting success, guests leave with a five-week aftercare plan that enables them to continue to hone their well-being habits long after they leave the beaches of the One&Only.Courtesy of One&Only Reethi Rah
- 8 / 108. Tibetan Yoga WeekAlpina Gstaad, Switzerland
Commitment: Three days and four nights, either from March 13–March 19, or August 20–August 27
Reconnect with your balance at the beautiful Alpina Gstaad during yoga week. Tibetan monk, scholar, and teacher Lharampa Tenzin Kalden will lead daily sessions in Lu Jong yoga, a style of flowing yoga that focuses on clearing energy channels to increase blood-flow and improve immunity and hormonal balance. In addition to the yoga sessions, the guests will target stress and fatigue during a Tibetan Healing Retreat. The package, which is offered to hotel guests year-round, features a Tibetan singing bowls consultation, a Ku nye massage, and pressure-point poultice treatment. Guests can round out the week with a Yogic Sleep Retreat that combines gentle yoga and breath regulation to induce restorative sleep and leave you feeling better than ever.Courtesy of Alpina Gstaad
- 9 / 109. Life Enhancement CenterCanyon Ranch, Arizona
Commitment: One week
If this is the year for a total life overhaul, then Canyon Ranch’s Life Enhancement Center is the place to be. Nestled in the majestic desert landscape of southern Arizona, the Life Enhancement Center offers guests the tools, classes, and experts they need to level-up on wellness goals or simply learn how to live healthier lives. Through consultations, hands-on training sessions, spa services, and laboratory testing, guests can achieve fitness goals and develop healthy living patterns for life. The center is open year-round but offers specialty weeks and events throughout the year, including a week focusing on women and one focusing on brain health. Best of all, guests get to enjoy all the perks of the stunning Canyon Ranch resort.Courtesy of Canyon Ranch
