8 French Drinking Ads That Will Make You Party Like it's 1925

- 1 / 9Terminus AbsintheThis bold 1897 poster advertises the “benefits” of Absinthe. The wormwood-infused drink was used to treat a variety of common ailments up until the turn of the 20th century. So, false advertising? At the time, not at all. Illustrated by Italian artist Francisco Nicolas Tamagno.
Photo via Wikimedia Commons
- 2 / 9Rosinette AbsintheThis dreamy 1900 poster is quite possibly an advertisement for the only known rosé-absinthe combination beverage. Sounds delightful. Artist unknown.
Photo via Wikimedia Commons
- 3 / 9La MarquisetteFamed turn-of-the-century advertisement artist, Leonetto Cappiello, designed this poster for the La Marquisette in 1903.
Photo via Library of Congress
- 4 / 9D.O.M. BenedictineD.O.M Benedictine, an herbal liqueur that you can still buy today, kept it simple with this classy 1910 advert. Famed French caricaturist Georges Goursat (otherwise known as Sem) provided the illustration.
Photo via Wikimedia Commons
- 5 / 9Monnet CognacIn this 1927 advertisement for Cognac Monnet, a whimsical flapper demonstrates the drink’s “sunshine in a glass” slogan. Illustration by Leonetto Cappiello.
Photo via Wikimedia Commons
- 6 / 9Syrups and SodasEven the hardest-partying French folk need a break every once in a while. This 1930 advertisement by an unknown artist is for a Wasselonne factory that produces non-alcoholic sodas and syrups.
Photo via Wikimedia Commons
- 7 / 9RossiFrench artist Jean Droit created this funky poster for Martini and Rossi's Apperitivo in 1930.
Photo via Library of Congress
- 8 / 9La MichelineThis lively poster by C.H. Beauvis for La Micheline calls it the “Queen of Liqueurs.” Date is unknown.
Photo via Wikimedia Commons
