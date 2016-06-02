Where are you going?
8 French Drinking Ads That Will Make You Party Like it's 1925

Terminus Absinthe
8 French Drinking Ads That Will Make You Party Like it's 1925
We're not going to lie: We swoon over the design of old advertisements. In turn-of-the-20th-century France, one could even say that some ads were works of art. Here, 8 French beverage advertisements that will have you partying like it's 1925.
By AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
    Terminus Absinthe
    This bold 1897 poster advertises the “benefits” of Absinthe. The wormwood-infused drink was used to treat a variety of common ailments up until the turn of the 20th century. So, false advertising? At the time, not at all. Illustrated by Italian artist Francisco Nicolas Tamagno.

    Photo via Wikimedia Commons
    Rosinette Absinthe
    This dreamy 1900 poster is quite possibly an advertisement for the only known rosé-absinthe combination beverage. Sounds delightful. Artist unknown.

    Photo via Wikimedia Commons
    La Marquisette
    Famed turn-of-the-century advertisement artist, Leonetto Cappiello, designed this poster for the La Marquisette in 1903.

    Photo via Library of Congress
    D.O.M. Benedictine
    D.O.M Benedictine, an herbal liqueur that you can still buy today, kept it simple with this classy 1910 advert. Famed French caricaturist Georges Goursat (otherwise known as Sem) provided the illustration.

    Photo via Wikimedia Commons
    Monnet Cognac
    In this 1927 advertisement for Cognac Monnet, a whimsical flapper demonstrates the drink’s “sunshine in a glass” slogan. Illustration by Leonetto Cappiello.

    Photo via Wikimedia Commons
    Syrups and Sodas
    Even the hardest-partying French folk need a break every once in a while. This 1930 advertisement by an unknown artist is for a Wasselonne factory that produces non-alcoholic sodas and syrups.

    Photo via Wikimedia Commons
    Rossi
    French artist Jean Droit created this funky poster for Martini and Rossi's Apperitivo in 1930.

    Photo via Library of Congress
    La Micheline
    This lively poster by C.H. Beauvis for La Micheline calls it the “Queen of Liqueurs.” Date is unknown.

    Photo via Wikimedia Commons
