7 Things to Eat & Drink in the Swedish Arctic

Coffee cheese

If you want to eat and drink coffee cheese in an igloo, the only way to do it is with the Taste of the Arctic program offered by the Off the Map Travel. Chunks of “kaffeost” cheese are served in cups of hot coffee. This comes after a feast on some unusual delicacies such as smoked reindeer heart, black crowberry slush, and juniper butter on traditional flatbread. A local guide does the cooking and igloo building, and he will regale you with harrowing tales of Arctic rescues and close encounters with a polar bear.