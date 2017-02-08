7 Things to Eat & Drink in the Swedish Arctic

Arctic char

Arctic char does, indeed, come from the Arctic. Related to salmon and lake trout, it has similarities in color, texture, and flavor to both. It is not a fish that can be easily preserved, but locals fish for it in the summer and ice fish for it in the winter. While traditionally boiled or fried and served very simply with butter and salt, today it’s offered in more modern and flavorful preparations. Try it at Camp Ripan in Kiruna.

Photo by Amy Sherman