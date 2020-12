7 Reasons the Dominican Republic Should Be Your Next Eco-Friendly Trip

3. Wonderfully watchable wildlife

With such a lush landscape, it’s no wonder that wildlife in the Dominican Republic is impressive and widespread—the country is ideal for bird- and whale-watching. The widlife wonders of Laguna de Oviedo , once unofficially reserved for National Geographic expeditions and the like, are now easily accessible by a number of ecotour operators. The pale green color of the saltwater lake, due to a high amount of limestone sediment, is remarkable, but the lake’s main attraction is bird-watching. Head out in the early morning to see pelicans, royal herons, American pink flamingos, and other migratory birds flock to the lagoon. If marine mammals are more your speed, head up north from January through March to see colossal humpback whales gather in their traditional birthing grounds in Samaná Bay Whale Samana provides seasonal three- to four-hour trips with Kim Bedall, an enthusiastic scuba instructor who is credited with kick-starting the whale watching industry in the Dominican Republic in the 1970s.