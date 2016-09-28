7 Reasons the Dominican Republic Should Be Your Next Eco-Friendly Trip

7. Local, sustainable boozy beverages

A spicy-sweet alcoholic drink may not be the first thing that comes to mind when thinking about eco-friendly experiences—until you consider how it’s made: naturally sustainably. The country’s signature drink, mamajuana, is made from an array of local herbs and tree bark chips that are collected in large glass bottles then infused with rum, red wine, and a touch of honey. But the best part is that the herb and wood chip base can be used multiple times—in fact, some bottles are said to last for generations. You can find the deep brown-red beverage almost everywhere, but be warned: It is believed to have many medicinal properties, including one that earned it the common name “liquid Viagra.”

Photo by Yulia Denisyuk