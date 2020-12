7 Places in Colombia You Never Knew Exisited

3. La Chorrera

Photo by Bogota and Beyond



When you're in the middle of Colombia’s intoxicating capital, surrounded by its 8 million residents, it’s hard to envisage a refuge of such solitude and beauty as Parque La Chorrera. Just 45 minutes from Bogotá, this area of rollercoaster stone hiking trails, towering luxuriant mountains, fields of tree tomato plants, and two stunning waterfalls (one of which is the tallest in Colombia), remains unknown to travellers. While El Chiflón waterfall surges year-round, allowing for rappelling and chilly bathing, La Chorrera only springs to life when the surrounding páramos (highland tundra ecosystems) release built-up rainwater, resulting in a thunderous fall of 1,936 feet. Transport to the park is sparse, so organize a day trip with local experts, Bogota and Beyond