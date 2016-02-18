7 Places in Colombia You Never Knew Exisited

4. El Valle

Imagine two of nature’s most captivating events happening simultaneously. Now imagine you are the only one witnessing them. Thanks to primitive infrastructure and a challenging journey, often involving a pick-up sized charter plane and a teeth-shattering jeep ride, El Valle, located on the Pacific Coast, receives little tourism. Even the lure of migrating humpback whales breaching the water then smashing into the ocean and Olive Ridley sea turtles clambering onto the beach to lay eggs have failed to taint this fishing town with visitors. Those who do come trek into the coastal rain forest, drift in a canoe along vine-tunnelled rivers, or wander the smooth maroon beaches, sidestepping scurrying hermit crabs and washed up coconuts.