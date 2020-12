7 Little-Known UNESCO World Heritage Sites You Should Visit

If you’re a little nerdy like me, then visiting UNESCO World Heritage Sites when you travel is probably something you enjoy. Even if it’s not, you’ve probably visited a few without even realizing it. In case you’re not familiar with them, in 1972 the UN, through the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, began recognizing important sites around the world that they consider vital in order to maintain the cultural and natural heritage we have all inherited. We all know the big ones (Pyramids, Great Wall of China, etc.) but what I especially love visiting these sites? I wouldn’t know about most of them if it weren’t for their UNESCO designation. I’ve discovered a lot of little-known, off-the-beaten-path sites that turned out to be fascinating, fun places to explore. Here are some you may not know, but you should definitely add to your must-visit list.