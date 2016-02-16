7 Little-Known UNESCO World Heritage Sites You Should Visit

1. Rhaetian Railway in the Albula/Bernina Landscapes

Tucked away in the Alps bordering Switzerland and Italy, the Bernina Express is one of the most beautiful scenic train journeys in the world. Starting in Tirano, Italy and finishing in Chur, Switzerland, the journey takes passengers through some of the most jaw-droppingly gorgeous landscapes in the world. It wasn’t the route's beauty that piqued the interest of UNESCO, though, it was the engineering involved in creating this industrial masterpiece. The two railways include 42 tunnels and 144 viaducts and bridges—impressive given the snowy, mountainous terrain the train journeys through. The train didn’t start out as a tourist experience, but instead it linked small, isolated communities with the rest of the world. Thankfully, these villages are still isolated and their beauty has been well preserved through the decades.