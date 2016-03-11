7 Insanely Delicious Street Snacks You Can Eat in Cartagena

The palate cleanser

Nira’s jugo (juice) stall is a very distinct member of the Plaza de la Trinidad, marked with an iridescent Jesus image that proudly oversees his flock of fruit. Nira is on her 17 th year of business, and every day she arrives in Plaza de la Trinidad at 5 p.m. to serve mixtures of local Colombian fruits. You can pick any two varieties and Nira will blend them with your choice of either milk or water—perfect for washing down your arepa rellena.

Marianna Jamadi