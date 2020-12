7 Incredible Hikes in Australia

Ultimate Australian Outback: The Larapinta Trail

The Larapinta is an experience that is stirring in both its landscape and its stories. Running a rocky red line between Alice Springs and Mount Sonder, and along the West MacDonnell Ranges, the trail follows challenging ridges and sprawling plains in the backyard of the Arrente people. The traditional residents have walked this land for 40,000 years and given their blessing for you to pass through. You can walk the entire 143.5-mile trail independently over 12 days or opt for a guided experience, like Australian Walking Holidays’ Classic Larapinta Trail in Comfort , walking up to 44 miles in six days with fancy bush fare served along the way (think wattle seed damper [traditional Australian bread], kangaroo fillet, and bush dukkuh). You’ll lose yourself in the deep russet of the corrugated ground, walk through the oasis of Ormiston Pound, stumble upon spiritual waterholes, and reach the summit of Mount Sonder in time for sunrise, looking back at how far you’ve come (on more levels than one).