7 Incredible Hikes in Australia

Be the First to Walk It: Three Capes Lodge Walk

Tasmania’s vertiginous Three Capes Track is already one of its most luxe when it comes to hikers’ huts—mattresses, heating, and panoramic decks, oh my!—but in September 2018, the Three Capes Lodge Walk is set to open, offering luxury lodge accommodation within the national park. Walking this line of cliff-hugging wilderness, with nothing between you and Antarctica, is nothing short of exhilarating. The trail slowly reveals migrating whales, fur seals, and a rewarding two nights in the luxurious Munro Lodge. Limits on this track ensure that you only share the path with a maximum of 47 other souls at any one time (which, in an end-of-the-world landscape like this, will make you feel like you own it).

Courtesy of Tasmanian Walking Co.