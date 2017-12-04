7 Incredible Hikes in Australia

- 1 / 8Those Famous 12 Apostles: Great Ocean Road, VictoriaMost people make a mad dash from Melbourne to see Victoria’s iconic 12 Apostles, those rugged sandstone outcrops standing sentinel just offshore (although, these days, there are actually only eight). But put foot to trail along the Great Ocean Walk—a 60-mile journey—and you’ll escape the selfie–stick toting tourists and have time to absorb the saltbrush-coated dunes, spot hiding wallabies and kangaroos, and access beaches with nothing but the littered remains of shipwrecks. You can DIY and camp at designated spots or go luxe and enjoy the highlights reel with Twelve Apostles Lodge Walk on a four-day, three-night trek. You’ll be guided, fed like royalty, and returned each night to foot baths, wine, and an excuse to have another helping of dessert based on a glowing FitBit review.Courtesy of Great Walks of Australia
Surf & Vines: Margaret River Cape to Cape WalkWalking becomes a lot more attractive when it includes Margaret River's wine, spa treatments, and private plunge pools. Added to the Great Walks of Australia portfolio in 2016, the Cape to Cape walk is like a gateway drug into a full-blown love affair with hiking. Drop all baggage—physical and otherwise—and unpack once at Injidup Spa Retreat ready to immerse yourself in the four-day hike along western Australia's underrated coastline. The most you'll walk in one day is 8.7 miles, ascending to the top of Sugarloaf Rock, through karri and pine forests, and beneath limestone cliffs. The multi-course feasts with paired wines each night are a pretty sweet reward, too.
Traverse Australia's Galápagos: Seven Peaks Walk, Lord Howe IslandWelcome to Lord Howe Island, a blip in the ocean and the place that Sir David Attenborough called "so extraordinary it is almost unbelievable." A two-hour flight from Sydney, this isle has Jurassic twin peaks, Mount Lidgbird and Mount Gower, rising sharply from the ocean. And, mercifully, it has no dangerous creatures—no venomous spiders, no snakes, no sharks. Just thousands of shearwaters and providence petrels that nest on this UNESCO World Heritage–listed paradise. The six-night/five-day Seven Peaks guided walk was added to the Great Walks portfolio in April and is already sold out until 2019. It might have something to do with its accommodation, Pinetrees Lodge, which continues to top travelers' wanderlists.
Ultimate Australian Outback: The Larapinta TrailThe Larapinta is an experience that is stirring in both its landscape and its stories. Running a rocky red line between Alice Springs and Mount Sonder, and along the West MacDonnell Ranges, the trail follows challenging ridges and sprawling plains in the backyard of the Arrente people. The traditional residents have walked this land for 40,000 years and given their blessing for you to pass through. You can walk the entire 143.5-mile trail independently over 12 days or opt for a guided experience, like Australian Walking Holidays' Classic Larapinta Trail in Comfort, walking up to 44 miles in six days with fancy bush fare served along the way (think wattle seed damper [traditional Australian bread], kangaroo fillet, and bush dukkuh). You'll lose yourself in the deep russet of the corrugated ground, walk through the oasis of Ormiston Pound, stumble upon spiritual waterholes, and reach the summit of Mount Sonder in time for sunrise, looking back at how far you've come (on more levels than one).
Iconic Tasmania: Cradle Mountain Huts WalkAs far as famous trails around the world go, Tasmania's Overland Track is up there on most hikers' bucket list. And you'll be walking through a World Heritage area like nowhere else on Earth. The Australian island-state is full of creatures such as wombats and echidnas—and trekkers should keep their eyes open for the rare Tasmanian devil. It's the "pinch me, am I in Australia?" feeling in this vast expanse of nature where the density of the forests is overwhelming. Cradle Mountain Huts Walk, run by Tasmanian Walking Company, is the only fully guided hike on the trail, which puts you up in private huts over six days and five nights.
Glamping in an Ancient Rain Forest: Scenic Rim TrailMeet the magical rain forest tucked away in southeast Queensland. A short drive from Brisbane or the Gold Coast lies an ancient volcanic landscape and a ring of mountain ranges known as the Scenic Rim. This is a land of misty mornings, cloud-enshrouded mountains, golden grasses, and camouflaged kangaroos. A little-known trail runs through a 6,919-acre private nature reserve owned by Spicers Retreats. Starting within the World Heritage–listed Gondwana Rainforests of Australia—the most extensive stretch of sub-tropical rain forests in the world—you'll scale three summits in four days on the Scenic Rim Trail and bed down in Italian linen by night in permanent safari tents at Spicers Canopy.
Be the First to Walk It: Three Capes Lodge WalkTasmania's vertiginous Three Capes Track is already one of its most luxe when it comes to hikers' huts—mattresses, heating, and panoramic decks, oh my!—but in September 2018, the Three Capes Lodge Walk is set to open, offering luxury lodge accommodation within the national park. Walking this line of cliff-hugging wilderness, with nothing between you and Antarctica, is nothing short of exhilarating. The trail slowly reveals migrating whales, fur seals, and a rewarding two nights in the luxurious Munro Lodge. Limits on this track ensure that you only share the path with a maximum of 47 other souls at any one time (which, in an end-of-the-world landscape like this, will make you feel like you own it).
