7 Best Cities for Food Trucks in the U.S.

6. New York

There are differences among street food, food carts, and food trucks, and NYC has them all. The latter have only taken off in the past several years but has now grown to over 100 trucks. Red Hook Lobster Pound is one of the city’s most popular trucks, with lobster rolls and lobster mac and cheese. There’s also the Big Gay Ice Cream truck, the only place for rainbow popsicles and a Salty Pimp ice cream cone. One thing’s for sure: You won’t find these items at NYC’s ubiquitous hot dog carts.