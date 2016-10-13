Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

7 Best Cities for Food Trucks in the U.S.

Meals on Wheels
7 Best Cities for Food Trucks in the U.S.
Many cities across the globe are known for their street food: wiener schnitzel in Austria, pho in Vietnam, elote in Mexico. While you may find a bacon-wrapped hot dog vendor in San Francisco, a pretzel or knish in New York, and a funnel cake at any U.S. fair, we firmly believe that some of the best street eats come from trucks. We’ve rounded up the seven best cities for food trucks in America, where you can find mobile restaurants slinging crème brûlée, Korean barbecue, fried chicken, and samosas.
By Ashley Goldsmith
  • 1 / 9
    Meals on Wheels
    Meals on Wheels
    Many cities across the globe are known for their street food: wiener schnitzel in Austria, pho in Vietnam, elote in Mexico. While you may find a bacon-wrapped hot dog vendor in San Francisco, a pretzel or knish in New York, and a funnel cake at any U.S. fair, we firmly believe that some of the best street eats come from trucks. We’ve rounded up the seven best cities for food trucks in America, where you can find mobile restaurants slinging crème brûlée, Korean barbecue, fried chicken, and samosas.

    Photo by Townsquare Media/Flickr
  • 2 / 9
    1. Chicago
    1. Chicago
    Chicago has a rule that food trucks can’t park within 200 feet of a restaurant, but that hasn’t stopped the mobile kitchens from popping up all over the city. Grab a meatball sandwich or slider at Getta Polpetta, made with the owner’s Italian mother’s meatball recipe. For dessert, try mini doughnuts drizzled with Nutella, marshmallow sauce, or cannoli filling at Beavers Donuts.
    Courtesy of Beavers Donuts
  • 3 / 9
    2. San Francisco
    2. San Francisco
    It seems like regardless of neighborhood, time of day, or what you’re craving, there’s always a food truck in San Francisco to meet your needs. Crepes A-Go-Go operates late night in the SOMA neighborhood, Del Popolo is a shipping container converted into a truck with a wood-fired pizza oven inside, and an organization called Off the Grid is dedicated to setting up food truck parks across the Bay Area.
    Courtesy of Del Popolo
  • 4 / 9
    3. Portland
    3. Portland
    Some argue that Portland is the food truck mecca of the nation, and while that’s debatable, it sure has a lot of diversity among its trucks. From coffee trucks that serve espressos brewed from hand-roasted beans to Polish pierogis and Jamaican curries, Portland seems to have it all. One of the city’s most popular restaurants on wheels is Nong’s Khao Man Gai, a Thai truck specializing in khao man gai, Thailand’s version of the classic chicken and rice.
    Courtesy of Nong’s Khao Man Gai
  • 5 / 9
    4. Los Angeles
    4. Los Angeles
    If we could stop eating for a moment and take the time to count, we wouldn’t be surprised if Los Angeles was home to the most taco tracks in the country. One of the leaders of the street food scene in L.A. was Roy Choi’s Kogi, an untraditional Korean taco truck. The group has expanded to include three trucks, but the famous short-rib tacos with Napa cabbage slaw and salsa roja are available at every outpost.

    Photo by punctuated/Flickr
    Courtesy of Kogi
  • 6 / 9
    5. Orlando
    5. Orlando
    While many think of major cities like Chicago and New York as the places for food trucks, Orlando actually has the most food trucks per capita. For every 100,000 residents of this Florida city there are 37 food trucks. That’s a lot of restaurants on wheels. Korean BBQ Taco Box is one the most popular, offering boxed meals of Korean tacos, teriyaki, or Korean sub sandwiches with fried rolls and cream-cheese dumplings.
    Courtesy of Korean BBQ Taco Box
  • 7 / 9
    6. New York
    6. New York
    There are differences among street food, food carts, and food trucks, and NYC has them all. The latter have only taken off in the past several years but has now grown to over 100 trucks. Red Hook Lobster Pound is one of the city’s most popular trucks, with lobster rolls and lobster mac and cheese. There’s also the Big Gay Ice Cream truck, the only place for rainbow popsicles and a Salty Pimp ice cream cone. One thing’s for sure: You won’t find these items at NYC’s ubiquitous hot dog carts.
    Courtesy of Red Hook Lobster Pound
  • 8 / 9
    7. Austin
    7. Austin
    It seems like Austin’s food truck scene is growing more and more by the day. There are about 1,000 food trailers in the city, which aren’t exactly trucks, but they get the job done. The disco-themed Biscuits + Groovy serves freshly baked biscuits covered in a myriad of toppings—like the Aretha Franklin, a biscuit topped with maple bacon and colby jack cheese. Japanese-inspired East Side King is a truck rather than a trailer and does southern- inspired Asian food like green curry and buttermilk fried chicken on a Martin’s potato roll.
    Courtesy of Biscuits + Groovy
  • 9 / 9
    What’s Next...
    What’s Next...
    8 Healthy Street Foods That Are Actually Delicious
    Photo by Alina Polishuk

More From AFAR

AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without