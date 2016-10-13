7 Best Cities for Food Trucks in the U.S.

- 1 / 9Meals on WheelsMany cities across the globe are known for their street food: wiener schnitzel in Austria, pho in Vietnam, elote in Mexico. While you may find a bacon-wrapped hot dog vendor in San Francisco, a pretzel or knish in New York, and a funnel cake at any U.S. fair, we firmly believe that some of the best street eats come from trucks. We’ve rounded up the seven best cities for food trucks in America, where you can find mobile restaurants slinging crème brûlée, Korean barbecue, fried chicken, and samosas.
Photo by Townsquare Media/Flickr
1. ChicagoChicago has a rule that food trucks can't park within 200 feet of a restaurant, but that hasn't stopped the mobile kitchens from popping up all over the city. Grab a meatball sandwich or slider at Getta Polpetta, made with the owner's Italian mother's meatball recipe. For dessert, try mini doughnuts drizzled with Nutella, marshmallow sauce, or cannoli filling at Beavers Donuts.Courtesy of Beavers Donuts
2. San FranciscoIt seems like regardless of neighborhood, time of day, or what you're craving, there's always a food truck in San Francisco to meet your needs. Crepes A-Go-Go operates late night in the SOMA neighborhood, Del Popolo is a shipping container converted into a truck with a wood-fired pizza oven inside, and an organization called Off the Grid is dedicated to setting up food truck parks across the Bay Area.Courtesy of Del Popolo
3. PortlandSome argue that Portland is the food truck mecca of the nation, and while that's debatable, it sure has a lot of diversity among its trucks. From coffee trucks that serve espressos brewed from hand-roasted beans to Polish pierogis and Jamaican curries, Portland seems to have it all. One of the city's most popular restaurants on wheels is Nong's Khao Man Gai, a Thai truck specializing in khao man gai, Thailand's version of the classic chicken and rice.Courtesy of Nong's Khao Man Gai
4. Los AngelesIf we could stop eating for a moment and take the time to count, we wouldn't be surprised if Los Angeles was home to the most taco tracks in the country. One of the leaders of the street food scene in L.A. was Roy Choi's Kogi, an untraditional Korean taco truck. The group has expanded to include three trucks, but the famous short-rib tacos with Napa cabbage slaw and salsa roja are available at every outpost.
Photo by punctuated/FlickrCourtesy of Kogi
5. OrlandoWhile many think of major cities like Chicago and New York as the places for food trucks, Orlando actually has the most food trucks per capita. For every 100,000 residents of this Florida city there are 37 food trucks. That's a lot of restaurants on wheels. Korean BBQ Taco Box is one the most popular, offering boxed meals of Korean tacos, teriyaki, or Korean sub sandwiches with fried rolls and cream-cheese dumplings.Courtesy of Korean BBQ Taco Box
6. New YorkThere are differences among street food, food carts, and food trucks, and NYC has them all. The latter have only taken off in the past several years but has now grown to over 100 trucks. Red Hook Lobster Pound is one of the city's most popular trucks, with lobster rolls and lobster mac and cheese. There's also the Big Gay Ice Cream truck, the only place for rainbow popsicles and a Salty Pimp ice cream cone. One thing's for sure: You won't find these items at NYC's ubiquitous hot dog carts.Courtesy of Red Hook Lobster Pound
7. AustinIt seems like Austin's food truck scene is growing more and more by the day. There are about 1,000 food trailers in the city, which aren't exactly trucks, but they get the job done. The disco-themed Biscuits + Groovy serves freshly baked biscuits covered in a myriad of toppings—like the Aretha Franklin, a biscuit topped with maple bacon and colby jack cheese. Japanese-inspired East Side King is a truck rather than a trailer and does southern- inspired Asian food like green curry and buttermilk fried chicken on a Martin's potato roll.Courtesy of Biscuits + Groovy
