6 Ways to Use Our Brand-New Sticker Pack for iOS

Brace yourselves, travel nerds: We’ve just released our first-ever sticker pack for iOS. No longer do you have to search fruitlessly for the perfect emoji to express that you’ve just landed or that you’re officially out of the office. All you have to do is download our handy trip planner app (or update it if you already have it), then go to your messages, click the “A” button next to your text box, click the four ovals on the bottom left corner, select the store icon, and switch on “AFAR stickers.” (OK, it sounds complicated, but it’s not and is totally worth it!) The best part? It’s free. Here are some of the stickers that will be on heavy rotation for AFAR staffers.
By Danielle Walsh , AFAR Contributor
    Brace yourselves, travel nerds: We’ve just released our first-ever sticker pack for iOS. No longer do you have to search fruitlessly for the perfect emoji to express that you’ve just landed or that you’re officially out of the office. The best part? It’s totally free. Here are some of the stickers that will be on heavy rotation for AFAR staffers.

    Not sure how to add AFAR’s new stickers to your messages? Check out the instructions below the slideshow.
    For When You Get a Text From Your Coworker
    The perfect response to an unwanted iMessage while on vacation.
    The Chillest Way to Say Hello
    When “hey” isn’t a cheery enough greeting (and you’d rather be on the beach in Maui anyway).
    The Big Send-Off
    Is a friend or family member going on a big trip? Send them off in style.
    Better Than Saying Good-Bye
    WAY better than the waving hand emoji.
    The Most Useful One in the Bunch
    Who doesn't send the “just landed” text after a flight?
    Jet Lag
    Running late for that 9 a.m. status meeting your first day back in the office? Send this to your boss.

