6 Surprisingly Chic Motels to Plan Your Next Road Trip Around

Jackson, Wyoming

The majestic Jackson Hole slopes serve as a backdrop to this rugged, masculine motel. Opened in May 2017, the new Mountain Modern Motel combines the familiar motel layout with a designer approach to interiors (think: sleek metal-and-wood combos, road-map wallpaper, and plaid accent pillows and throws). Rooms feature a “gear wall” to rack ski and outdoor equipment, and the adventure-loving staff are all experts on the area’s trails, so don’t be shy about asking for recommendations. At the end of the day, pamper yourself at the heated indoor swimming pool or the on-site hair salon. —From $116