6 Surprisingly Chic Motels to Plan Your Next Road Trip Around

Featuring 20 stylish rooms decorated with rugged wooden touches, vintage fans, and Navajo blankets, this quaint lodge in the Catskills is the perfect update on the classic East Coast roadside motel. The Graham & Co. is a dream escape from New York City, complete with a small swimming pool, cruiser bikes, hammocks, and a badminton court—things a city-dweller pines for on the weekend. It may just be a two-hour drive from New York, but from the “Don’t hassle me, I’m local” sign that presides over the fresh pastries at breakfast to the “Hamptons vs. Catskills” shirt made on site (email to order), the lodge makes sure that New York’s famous brand of humor is never far away. —From $99 for a bunk bed, $145 for standard room