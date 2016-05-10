6 Hotel Bathrooms with Stunning Views

- 1 / 71. Belle Mont Farm on Kittitian Hill, Saint Kitts and NevisAt the Belle Mont Farm on Kittitian Hill, you almost feel like you’re on your own private island. The rooms have high, vaulted ceilings and simple wooden furnishings, and every guesthouse has a deck with gorgeous views. But the best room in the house is actually outside: an open-air bathroom on the veranda. Freestanding clawfoot bathtubs and beautiful wooden vanities overlook the island’s green hills and waterfront. And don’t worry, tall foliage surrounding the deck ensures privacy while still letting you enjoy the view.
Photo Courtesy of Preferred Hotels & Resorts
- 2 / 72. Banyan Tree Tianjin Riverside, ChinaThis riverside getaway in the Chinese port city of Tianjin (located about two hours southeast of Beijing), has views of the Hai River and several historic landmarks, such as the Temple of the Queen of Heaven and the Tianjin Museum. Although each room at the Banyan Tree Tianjin Riverside offers a different way to see the city, the seventh floor King Deluxe Riverside Retreat showcases one of the best views right from its white stone soaking tub.
Photo Courtesy of Banyan Tree Rianjin Riverside/Facebook
- 3 / 73. Jade Mountain Resort, St. LuciaPerched on a hill, this resort overlooks St. Lucia’s well-preserved forests and beautiful beaches. And Jade Mountain Resort’s unique open-air bathrooms are designed to take full advantage of these views. These “sanctuaries”, as the hotel calls them, were each individually designed with shower towers, unique fixtures, and raised tubs; select rooms come with chromotherapy whirlpool tubs that use light and color to improve health and well-being.
Photo Courtesy of Jade Mountain Resort
- 4 / 74. One&Only Cape Town, South AfricaWith rooms overlooking Table Mountain, the Victoria & Alfred Waterfront, and Cape Town streetlife, it’s almost impossible to have a disappointing view during a stay at One&Only Cape Town. But not every room has a view like the one you’ll find in the Presidential Suite’s his-and-her bathroom, where the freestanding bathtub is positioned right in front of doors leading to a private outdoor terrace.
Photo Courtesy of One&Only Cape Town/Facebook
- 5 / 75. Southern Ocean Lodge, AustraliaThe 21-suite Southern Ocean Lodge on Australia’s Kangaroo Island is perched on limestone cliffs that look out over the Southern Ocean. Rent out the Osprey Pavilion, which has plate glass windows to give guests the island’s ultimate views—even from the bathroom. In addition to heated limestone floors and a deluxe rain shower, the bathroom has a hand-sculpted granite tub that stands alone in front of a window.
Photo Courtesy of Southern Ocean Lodge/Facebook
- 6 / 76. Atlantis, The Palm, DubaiKnown as the largest water attraction in the Middle East, the 1,539-room Atlantis, The Palm takes great pride in showcasing Dubai’s surrounding seas, with marine exhibits and several waterparks spread around the property. But the ocean love doesn’t have to stop there: guests who want a more intimate experience can book the Underwater Suite, which puts them in the middle of the action (or the Ambassador Lagoon, to be precise). The suite has floor-to-ceiling glass windows in the bedroom and bathroom so that you feel like you’re living in your own massive aquarium with thousands of fish swimming by.
Photo Courtesy of Atlantis, The Palm/Facebook
