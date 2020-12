6 Hotel Bathrooms with Stunning Views

6. Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai

Photo Courtesy of Atlantis, The Palm/Facebook

Known as the largest water attraction in the Middle East, the 1,539-roomtakes great pride in showcasing Dubai ’s surrounding seas, with marine exhibits and several waterparks spread around the property. But the ocean love doesn’t have to stop there: guests who want a more intimate experience can book the Underwater Suite , which puts them in the middle of the action (or the Ambassador Lagoon, to be precise). The suite has floor-to-ceiling glass windows in the bedroom and bathroom so that you feel like you’re living in your own massive aquarium with thousands of fish swimming by.