6 Airbnb Stays in Havana to Book Now

Colonial Pad

Courtesy of Airbnb

Three bedrooms, two bathsWhen first arriving to the two-story residence, guests are exposed to the colonial style of the 1920s building through its classic white pillars. The three bedrooms that can accomodate up to six guests are located on the ground floor, in addition to a narrow entrance room, classical dining room, and den for lounging. The second floor, which is shared with the hostess, is complete with a bar, kitchen, and two terraces that showcase surrounding city views. The rooms are brightly painted with shades of yellow, pink, and green and have elegant marble and tiled floors.A washer and dryer, hot tub, two terraces, and full kitchen.This urban neighborhood is located in the central business district called Vedado . Guests are in walking distance of restaurants, bars, nightlife, and the Malecón esplanade.From $165; see the listing here