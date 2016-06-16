5 Unreal Acts You'll See at Montreal Complètement Cirque

Where are you going?
One week every summer, the city of Montreal becomes a modern urban circus. During Montreal Complètement Cirque—literally translated to “Montreal Completely Circus”—acrobats and daredevils from around the globe come together to put on a huge, interactive show in the streets and inside venues around the city. All the outdoor shows during the week (this year, July 6–16) are free and running constantly, so it feels like you’ve stepped into a strange, wonderful world—whether you’re going for coffee or headed to one of the indoor acts (we recommend the Hair Dryer’s Opera). Here, five photos that capture what you’ll see during this special week in Montreal.
By AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
Photo by Andrew Miller
    Les Minutes—the Minute artists—put on free outdoor performances throughout the week, integrating parts of the city (such as its buildings, rails, and posts) into mobile acrobatic shows. You’ll recognize them by their red umbrellas and penchant for teasing distracted members of the crowd (so keep your phone in your pocket).
    Photo by Andrew Miller
    Like crowd-surfing, only much more graceful.
    Photo by Andrew Miller
    For a moment, she’ll look like she was meant to soar up, up, up, and never come down.
    Photo by Renald Laurin
    This acrobat has mastered bike riding and moved onto bike flying. (Later, she’ll display another art: unicycling on a 10-foot-tall platform, like her friend in the background.)
    Photo by Renald Laurin
    The thousands of people—mostly locals—who find themselves drawn to Montreal’s main streets during Complètement Cirque blend seamlessly into the show.
    Photo by Renald Laurin
