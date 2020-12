5 Unreal Acts You'll See at Montreal Complètement Cirque

One week every summer, the city of Montreal becomes a modern urban circus. During Montreal Complètement Cirque —literally translated to “Montreal Completely Circus”—acrobats and daredevils from around the globe come together to put on a huge, interactive show in the streets and inside venues around the city. All the outdoor shows during the week (this year, July 6–16) are free and running constantly, so it feels like you’ve stepped into a strange, wonderful world—whether you’re going for coffee or headed to one of the indoor acts (we recommend the Hair Dryer’s Opera ). Here, five photos that capture what you’ll see during this special week in Montreal.