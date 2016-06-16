5 Unreal Acts You'll See at Montreal Complètement Cirque

- 1 / 6Dancing on Roofs and in the StreetsLes Minutes—the Minute artists—put on free outdoor performances throughout the week, integrating parts of the city (such as its buildings, rails, and posts) into mobile acrobatic shows. You’ll recognize them by their red umbrellas and penchant for teasing distracted members of the crowd (so keep your phone in your pocket).Photo by Andrew Miller
- 2 / 6Swinging in the SkyLike crowd-surfing, only much more graceful.Photo by Andrew Miller
- 3 / 6Jumps, Flips, and FallsFor a moment, she’ll look like she was meant to soar up, up, up, and never come down.Photo by Renald Laurin
- 4 / 6Fearless Riders Suspended in MidairThis acrobat has mastered bike riding and moved onto bike flying. (Later, she’ll display another art: unicycling on a 10-foot-tall platform, like her friend in the background.)Photo by Renald Laurin
- 5 / 6Blending City and CircusThe thousands of people—mostly locals—who find themselves drawn to Montreal’s main streets during Complètement Cirque blend seamlessly into the show.Photo by Renald Laurin
