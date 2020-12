5 Under-the-Radar Greek Isles You Don't Want to Miss

Marathi

It can be argued that Marathi is the smallest island throughout all of Greece. This off-the-grid oasis has no paved roads, little electricity, and minimal businesses. The result is a small permanent residency (you may see more goats than people) and a place that attracts visitors who want to escape civilization for a while. Guests have a choice among three accommodations and, essentially, three tavernas serving traditional Greek cuisine. Spend time on the beach, then walk to the stone goat shed or the blue-domed church—the only one on the island. Marathi isn’t an ideal fit for adventure-seekers, but those looking for serenity might call it paradise.