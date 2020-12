5 U.S. Summer Destinations to Visit Now

5. Las Vegas, NV

Vegas offers plenty of unique experiences that go beyond gambling and late-night shows—especially if you're an adrenaline junkie. Get behind the wheel at Exotics Racing , where drivers get to take laps on a real racetrack in the luxury sports car of their dreams, be it a Lamborghini, a Ferrari, or a Corvette. See the strip from 550 feet in the air on the world’s tallest observation wheel, the High Roller . And for a more mild (yet still challenging) activity, tee off at the Bali Hai Golf Club on the par-71 course.To wind down from all the excitment, check into the Vdara Hotel & Spa that prides itself on minimalism and simplicity, despite being located right off the Strip. But if you're looking to squeeze in a little nightlife, stop by The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas . Grab a cocktail inside The Study—a bar hidden inside the Rose. Rabbit. Lie. dinner club—and sip it while listening to your favorite vinyl on the record player. And the property just renovated its version of a classic gentlemen’s speakeasy, the Talon Club, where visitors can gamble while smoking a fine cigar and sipping on rare Scotch.