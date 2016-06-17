5 U.S. Summer Destinations to Visit Now

- 1 / 61. Newport, RIWhere to play: This seaside city is a dream for water lovers. Head to Oldport Marine for a one-hour narrated boat tour of the harbor that passes lighthouses, America’s Cup yachts, and historic mansions. Or, from Newport Harbor, hop onboard the Northeastern vessel for a lobster tour or fishing trip with Fish’N Tales.
Where to stay: Located on the edge of Brenton Point State Park, the oceanfront Castle Hill Inn is a traditional New England resort with lots of ways to play in the surrounding waters. The hotel has a two-night package that includes a private three-hour sailing lesson. Afterward, settle into a table at the hotel’s outdoor restaurant, The Lawn, which serves such classic local dishes as Maine lobster rolls and New England clam chowder.Courtesy of Castle Hill Inn
- 2 / 62. New York, NYWhere to play: In the city that never sleeps, there’s a package for every type of person. For the beer lover, book the Brewed in Brooklyn walking tour, which starts at Williamsburg’s Brooklyn Brewery and ends at the bar-meets-arcade Barcade. Got an outdoorsy side? Explore NYC’s famous park on two wheels with the mellow Central Park Bike Tour, which includes seeing highlights like the Belvedere Castle and Shakespearean Garden. And if all else fails, do as New Yorkers do and find a nice place to brunch.
Where to stay: The Waldorf Astoria New York opened its doors as the tallest and largest hotel in 1931, and since then has become an official city landmark. Designed by New York-based Champalimaud, the iconic 1,416-room hotel reflects an art deco style through its black geometric pattern furnishings and modern wall art seen throughout the space, with the exception of the Grecian-like murals in the lobby. Guests can take history tours that includes lunch at either the hotel's Bull & Bear restaurant or Peacock Alley, which also has a brunch complete with a raw bar, meat carving station, and chocolate fondue fountain.Photo by Afar Traveler
- 3 / 63. Asbury Park, NJWhere to play: Embrace the rich music and arts scene in this coastal city. See a show at the historic music club, The Stone Pony, where Bruce Springsteen and Bon Jovi jumpstarted their careers. Or check out the well-known concert hall, Paramount Theatre, and the two theatre companies that call this beach city home: Premier Theatre Company, a classic Broadway spot, and ReVision Theatre, which showcases more modern performances.
Where to stay: The Asbury, housed inside a former Salvation Army building, is the town’s first new hotel in 50 years. The 110-room property reflects Asbury Park’s music and arts culture through its vintage design, from the Soundbooth bar with its wall of vinyl LPs and cassettes to The Baronet, a rooftop bar decorated with the historic Baronet Theater sign. And the comfortable ground-floor hangout spot, The Pit, is filled with oversized couches, classic board games, and bookshelves stacked with good reads.Courtesy of The Asbury
- 4 / 64. Dallas, TXWhere to play: This Texan city is a hub for cultural happenings. Check out the 19-block art district in Dallas, lined with museums (Dallas Museum of Art; Perot Museum of Nature and Science) and concert halls, like the Majestic Theatre or the Winspear Opera House—some of which are housed inside late 19-century buildings. And take a detour to the Cavanaugh Flight Museum right outside the city to see an impressive collection of wartime fighter planes, where you can take a Warbird ride above Northern Dallas.
Where to stay: The Highland Dallas is a modern property located in the heart of the University Crossing, a lively neighborhood lined with restaurants, art-focused attractions, and shops. While there’s plenty to do in the neighborhood, the hotel’s includes a one-night package inside a luxury suite on the top floor, complete with big screen TVs, complimentary cigars, and food and beverage credit (hello, room service). From $299, call to bookPHOTO BY ALAN WILSON/FLICKR
- 5 / 65. Las Vegas, NVWhere to play: Vegas offers plenty of unique experiences that go beyond gambling and late-night shows—especially if you're an adrenaline junkie. Get behind the wheel at Exotics Racing, where drivers get to take laps on a real racetrack in the luxury sports car of their dreams, be it a Lamborghini, a Ferrari, or a Corvette. See the strip from 550 feet in the air on the world’s tallest observation wheel, the High Roller. And for a more mild (yet still challenging) activity, tee off at the Bali Hai Golf Club on the par-71 course.
Where to stay: To wind down from all the excitment, check into the Vdara Hotel & Spa that prides itself on minimalism and simplicity, despite being located right off the Strip. But if you're looking to squeeze in a little nightlife, stop by The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Grab a cocktail inside The Study—a bar hidden inside the Rose. Rabbit. Lie. dinner club—and sip it while listening to your favorite vinyl on the record player. And the property just renovated its version of a classic gentlemen’s speakeasy, the Talon Club, where visitors can gamble while smoking a fine cigar and sipping on rare Scotch.Photo by Daniel Ramirez/Flickr
