5 Reasons to Visit Paracas, Peru

Most people so closely associate Peru with Machu Picchu that they forget there’s a lot more to the sizable country. Before visiting the tourist spots inland and eating my way through Lima, I explored Paracas, a coastal town that elicits “You mean Caracas?” (as in the Venezuelan city) from Americans but that is to Limeños what the Hamptons is to New Yorkers.A four-hour, 168-mile drive from Lima , Paracas is a small fishing village in the Ica region with a nature reserve, beaches, and the Islas Ballestas, nicknamed the “poor man’s Galápagos.” Paracas may never overshadow Machu Picchu, but it’s absolutely a worthy side trip or detour. (Stay at the oceanfront Hotel Paracas .) Here are five reasons Paracas should be a part of every Peru itinerary.