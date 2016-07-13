5 Reasons to Visit Paracas, Peru

- 1 / 61. SandboardingIt’s hard to imagine the joy that can come from sliding down a giant pile of sand until you’ve actually done it. Paracas’s dune-filled landscape is made for adventure, and the operator Tikariy offers several types. First, they’ll let air out of the tires of a four-wheel-drive SUV and take you careening up and down steep slopes, catching air and launching off sharp peaks. It’s more scream-inducing than your favorite roller coaster. Later, you leave the car behind, wax up a board, and slide down the dunes face-first on your belly—or standing, if you have snowboarding skills. It’s a true adrenaline rush, topped off with a dramatic sunset.
Photo by Kathryn Romeyn
Nazca LinesYes, Machu Picchu is old. But the Nazca Lines, a series of geoglyphs—shallow trenches carved in the earth that depict enormous monkeys, llamas (naturally), birds, human figures, and flowers—are truly ancient. Archaeologists believe the Nazca people created them sometime before 500 C.E. The way to see the UNESCO World Heritage Site's 70-plus mystical geoglyphs is via a small, single-engine aircraft. The experience can be a bit stomach-flipping, but it's one of a kind.
Photo by N.Whitford/Flickr
PiscoParacas is 9.3 miles south of Pisco, but they're both in the region that produces the clear spirit claimed by Peru (and Chile). Vineyard tours (and tastings) are available at such distilleries as Pisco 1615, while Hotel Paracas holds interactive pisco sour–making classes. You'll practice shaking up the frothy, sweet-and-sour cocktail—and go home with a flawless recipe.
Photo by Kathryn Romeyn
Islas BallestasTours to the rocky Islas Ballestas leave right from the dock at Hotel Paracas. During the cruise, you'll get up close and personal with Humboldt penguins, sea lions, blue-footed boobies . . . and guano (bird shit), which is harvested and exported as fertilizer. The "poor man's Galápagos" is a multisensory experience with enough flapping and howling and scenic photo ops—you'll pass a hillside geoglyph modeled after the San Pedro cactus on the ride to the islands—to overwhelm your ears and fill your camera.
Photo by Kathryn Romeyn
The beachesParacas's beaches are spectacular. They range from white sand with cold green water surrounded by massive slabs of rock (La Mina) to deep red sands accented by frothy turquoise surf and bright orange cliffs (Playa Roja). Due to the area's consistently strong winds and large bay, kitesurfing and windsurfing are popular sports for both first-timers and pros. When booking a beach trip, remember: Peru's summer is our winter and, while Paracas is sunny for most of the year, it's not hot year-round.
Photo by L. Balois/Flickr
- 6 / 6