5 Reasons to Add Atlanta to Your Southern Road Trip

1. Civil Rights Movement History

Photo by Caroline Eubanks

Few cities were as significant to the Civil Rights Movement as Atlanta, where Martin Luther King, Jr. was born, raised, and buried. Visitors can walk through Sweet Auburn, a historically African American neighborhood, and visit King’s childhood home, his preaching grounds at Ebenezer Baptist Church , and the Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historic Site . Also stop by the former office of the Atlanta Daily World, the city’s oldest black newspaper, which now operates as an outpost of Condesa Coffee —serving caffeine by day, cocktails by night.On Edgewood Avenue, you’ll find Sweet Auburn Curb Market . Formerly known as Municipal Market of Altanta when it was founded in 1924, the market’s name changed at the turn of the century to acknowledge when African Americans were racially segregated and only allowed to shop at the curb. Today, the building operates as a popular food hall and market. At the nearby Castleberry Hill, you can eat at Paschal’s Restaurant , which is not only home to what may be the best fried chicken in town, but is also where the Movement’s leaders gathered to strategize.