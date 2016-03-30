5 Hotels for the Baseball Fanatic

- 1 / 61. Hotel Commonwealth in Boston, MAThey don’t call themselves the official hotel of the Boston Red Sox for nothing. Baseball fans can now book Hotel Commonwealth’s brand new Fenway Park suite, a 700-square-foot space decorated in Red Sox memorabilia—from #6 on the Green Monster scoreboard (originally given to baseball player Johnny Pesky) to a coffee table signed by numerous Red Sox legends. And if you think the inside is impressive, check out the balcony showcasing Fenway Park, located not even a mile away from the suite. The hotel also offers several baseball packages to get fans closer to the team more than ever before. Attend a VIP pre-game tour before the first pitch, get front row seats, and even personalize a message shown on the scoreboard during the game. From $199
Photo courtesy of Hotel Commonwealth
- 2 / 62. The Vinoy Renaissance in St. Petersburg, FLFor fans of the Tampa Bay Rays (and their opponents), a stay at The Vinoy makes attending a game much easier. Located not even 10 minutes from Tropicana Field, the hotel’s Grand Slam Baseball Package provides back-and-forth transportation to the games, plus a Spectator Survival Kit filled with snacks that’ll get you through those extra innings. After a post-game night’s sleep in a deluxe room, wake up to complimentary lemon-poppy seed pancakes and Florida lobster hash at Marchand’s Bar and Grill. And if you’re a real die-hard fan, get ready to do it all over again. From $219
Photo courtesy of The Vinoy Renaissance
- 3 / 63. Thompson Chicago in Chicago, ILThis boutique hotel in Chicago is raising spirits with their Celebrate Like It’s 1908 package, highlighting the Chicago Cubs’ last World Series win with hopes this will be the year it happens again. In addition to a night’s stay, the package includes the Thompson Chicago’s own twist on classic baseball bites, like Popcorn Asylum baseball mix and Nico Osteria’s trail mix. The concierge team is there to help with ticket recommendations, and then you're off to a game with complimentary to-and-from transportation. From $191
Photo courtesy of Thompson Chicago
- 4 / 64. Sheraton Hotels & Resorts (Several Locations)While drafting for fantasy baseball is in full swing, select Sheraton locations are offering the Ultimate MLB Fantasy Draft Package. The themed deal—available until the regular season starts—gives guests access to their own room where they can throw an all-out fantasy draft party. The space is decorated in baseball-themed décor and equipped with big screens, whiteboards, and free Wi-Fi for strategizing. And when hunger kicks in, attendees can pick from a customized menu inspired by ballpark bites, from garlic-Parmesan tater tots to pastrami stack pretzel sandwiches. Starting rates vary based on location
Photo courtesy of Sheraton Hotels & ResortsThe lobby bar inside the Sheraton Pittsburgh Hotel
- 5 / 65. Hotel Union Square in San Francisco, CADecked out in all orange and black décor, the Dug Out Suite at the Hotel Union Square is ideal for hardcore San Francisco Giants fans. In addition to the orange walls, logo-ed throw pillows, and Giants memorabilia scattered around the room, guests are also treated to a basket filled with snacks traditionally eaten at the baseball park—from a bag of crackerjacks to shelled peanuts and chewing bubblegum. The San Francisco hotel is in walking distance of the AT&T Park, but watching the game from inside doesn’t sound like such a bad idea, either. From $341
Photo courtesy of Hotel Union Square
