5 Hotels for the Baseball Fanatic

1. Hotel Commonwealth in Boston, MA

They don’t call themselves the official hotel of the Boston Red Sox for nothing. Baseball fans can now book Hotel Commonwealth ’s brand new Fenway Park suite , a 700-square-foot space decorated in Red Sox memorabilia—from #6 on the Green Monster scoreboard (originally given to baseball player Johnny Pesky ) to a coffee table signed by numerous Red Sox legends. And if you think the inside is impressive, check out the balcony showcasing Fenway Park , located not even a mile away from the suite. The hotel also offers several baseball packages to get fans closer to the team more than ever before. Attend a VIP pre-game tour before the first pitch, get front row seats, and even personalize a message shown on the scoreboard during the game. From $199Photo courtesy of Hotel Commonwealth