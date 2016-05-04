4 Louisville Bars to Hit During the Kentucky Derby

2. Garage Bar



Photo courtesy of Garage Bar/Facebook

"Slide right down to, which is a great spot that is pretty open-air. It has an illuminated ping-pong table outside with a base made from a crushed car. In front they’ve got a Camaro and a Firebird that are on some track that pulls them together slowly until they eventually run into each other, kind of like a demolition derby. They make great cocktails in there, but it’s also a big craft beer spot.”