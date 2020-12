28 Incredible Hot Air Balloon Rides Around the World

1. Albuquerque, New Mexico

The city of Albuquerque New Mexico , is famous for two things: throwing Bugs Bunny off track and hot air balloons. Every October the unassuming city hosts the biggest balloon festival and race in the world: the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta . The annual event, which has been running for over four decades, features mass ascents of more than 500 balloons, as well as speed competitions and general displays of grandeur over 9 days.If you can’t make it in October to watch the balloons take to the skies, not to worry—Albuquerque is also home to the Anderson Abruzzo International Balloon Museum (where you can learn more about the history of ballooning in the area) and plenty of tour operators, like World Balloon , that will help you experience the area like Fiesta pros do.