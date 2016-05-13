21 Incredible Doors Around the World

Where are you going?
While the most intricate doors often lead to the most awe-inspiring places, this week’s #AFARknocking competition taught us that beauty can be little more than a moment in time when comes to entryways. Don’t get us wrong: we loved the stunning, gilded archways and pretty pastel street scenes. But some of our favorite shots were the unexpected—the types of doors that we walk past every day and maybe overlook.

Thanks to all who participated this week! Make sure to click through all of our favorites shots (listed in no particular order) to see the photo that most won our hearts. If you haven’t already, head over to Instagram and follow us @afarmedia, and don’t forget to hashtag your regular travelgrams with #traveldeeper for a chance to be featured!

Photo by @theonewithwanderlust
By AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff

