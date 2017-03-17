16 Unforgettable Places to Catch a Show

15. Starlight Six Drive-In Theater

Where: Atlanta, Georgia

What you’re watching: Movies



Atlanta’s MoviesAtlanta’s Starlight Six Drive-In Theater has been running since 1949 and is a true blast from the past. It’s the perfect place to go on a tour of classic Americana or to play out your favorite scenes from Grease. Indulge in nostalgia by grabbing concessions at the retro snack shack, tuning in the radio to connect with the movie’s sound, and then stretching out on the hood of your car to watch a great flick on a Southern summer night. You can, of course, bring your own food, and most nights are double features.

Courtesy of the Starlight Six Drive-In Theater