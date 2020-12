16 Unforgettable Places to Catch a Show

3. Margravial Opera House

OperaIf you’ve ever wanted to truly experience opera the way it was in the 1700s, catching a show at the Margravial is the next best thing to time travel. The UNESCO World Heritage Site is almost completely preserved in its original late baroque condition, so you’ll be in awe of the same swaths of painted canvas and carved woodwork that have captivated generations of opera-goers. (Note: The theater is currently closed for renovations following its inscription in the UNESCO World Heritage Site list in 2012, but the public can still tour open areas in the interim.)