15 Birds Worth Traveling the World to See

In the May/June 2011 issue of AFAR, we spread our wings and traveled the world by bird—national bird, that is. In Pakistan , we met the moon-struck chukar partridge, in Iceland we witnessed the legendary hunt of the gyrfalcon, and in Australia we were shocked by the height of the emu.Needless to say, we came back from our travels as die-hard birders. We’re willing to bet that after a scroll through this slideshow of 15 birds, you might be investing in a good pair of binoculars too.