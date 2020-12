13 Surprising Brands You Didn't Know Were in the Hotel Business

8. LVMH

You may not recognize the LVMH name, but you’re likely familiar with the many of the companies in this 70-brand collection, such as Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Veuve Cliquot, and Cloudy Bay, as well as Louis Vuitton, Moët & Chandon, and Hennessy, which are represented by the conglomerate’s initials. But LVMH’s reach extends beyond luxury goods into hospitality, with LVMH Hotel Management , which operates three Cheval Blanc properties. The hotels, located in the alpine ski town Courchevel St. Bart’s , and the Maldives’ island Randheli, are each an homage to classic French maisons in style, size, and extravagance. A property in Paris is also on the horizon.