13 Surprising Brands You Didn't Know Were in the Hotel Business

- 1 / 141. Jose CuervoYou may identify Jose Cuervo more with college parties than luxury vacation experiences, but the latter is exactly what Mundo Cuervo offers guests traveling to Tequila, Mexico. The popular tequila brand’s tourism and hospitality division includes the Jose Cuervo Express tequila train, La Rojeña distillery, Hacienda El Centenario event center, and Solar de las Ánimas hotel, one of just five Relais & Châteaux properties in Mexico. Guests can expect a one-of-a-kind experience featuring tequila tastings, horseback riding in the agave landscape, and a visit to the oldest distillery in Latin America.Courtesy of Mundo Cuervo
- 2 / 142. VersaceThe Versace brand is nothing short of an exercise in opulence, as evident in its Palazzo Versace hotels as in its showrooms. The two five-star Palazzo Versace properties—one in Australia and the other in Dubai—are magnificent, complete with signature furnishings, ornate architectural and design details, and sprawling waterfront locations.Courtesy of Palazzo Versace Dubai
- 3 / 143. NobuChef Nobu heads up his internationally renowned restaurant’s hospitality brand, Nobu Hospitality, alongside long-term partners Meir Teper and Robert De Niro. This subset of the Nobu empire includes seven open properties in Manila, Las Vegas, Miami Beach, Malibu, Shoreditch, Ibiza Bay, and Palo Alto, with Riyadh on the docket by the end of this year. And 2018 is going to be a busy year for them, too, with seven more projects announced to open, including Los Cabos, Chicago, and Toronto. As with Nobu restaurants, the hotel properties are a modern homage to Japanese style and an exercise in quiet decadence.Courtesy of Nobu Hotel, City of Dreams Manila
- 4 / 144. ArmaniTurns out, the Armani name looks just as good in hotel lobbies as it does on the tags of suit jackets. Armani Hotels & Resorts has opened five-star properties in Dubai and Milan, each designed in the fashion brand’s signature sophisticated style. Guests can expect to be treated to custom-created linens and Armani-designed amenities. The Milan property is also home to the Michelin-starred Armani/Ristorante.Courtesy of Armani Hotels
- 5 / 145. IKEAPerhaps one of the smartest partnerships in tourism, Moxy Hotels is a collaboration between IKEA and Marriott Hotels. The millennial-focused properties offer the spirit of a hostel with the amenities of a trendy boutique hotel, including keyless entry, high-speed Wi-Fi, a 24-hour bar, and a communal living room—all at an affordable price. The 25 properties and more than 39 planned openings are concentrated around airports, colleges, and major cities in the United States, Europe, and Asia.Courtesy of Moxy New Orleans Downtown/French Quarter Area
- 6 / 146. BaccaratSpecializing in fine crystal jewelry and gifts, everything from this French brand says elegance—down to its signature hotel in New York City. Located near the Museum of Modern Art, Radio City Music Hall, Fifth Avenue shopping, and Rockefeller Center, the Baccarat Hotel is ideal for both exploring the city and enjoying the property—after all, it’s hard to leave a home base this lavish. Highlights of the property include a classic Grand Salon, full-service Spa De La Mer, and house car service.Courtesy of Baccarat Hotel
- 7 / 147. BulgariFamous for legendary jewelry, watches, and fragrances, Bulgari brings the same signature attention to detail, quality materials, and Italian luxury to the hotels that bear its renowned name. The hospitality division has already opened properties in Milan, London, Bali, and Beijing and plans to open three more before 2019 in Shanghai, Dubai, and Moscow. Although they all offer a range of extravagant amenities and facilities, each property has a unique flair inspired by its locale; guests can relax in the private screening room at the Bulgari Hotel London, swim in the cliffside infinity pool at the oceanfront Bulgari Resort Bali, and enjoy the Sophie Agata Ambroise-designed garden at the Bulgari Hotel Milan.Courtesy of Bulgari Resort Bali
- 8 / 148. LVMHYou may not recognize the LVMH name, but you’re likely familiar with the many of the companies in this 70-brand collection, such as Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Veuve Cliquot, and Cloudy Bay, as well as Louis Vuitton, Moët & Chandon, and Hennessy, which are represented by the conglomerate’s initials. But LVMH’s reach extends beyond luxury goods into hospitality, with LVMH Hotel Management, which operates three Cheval Blanc properties. The hotels, located in the alpine ski town Courchevel, St. Bart’s, and the Maldives’ island Randheli, are each an homage to classic French maisons in style, size, and extravagance. A property in Paris is also on the horizon.Courtesy of Cheval Blanc Courchevel
- 9 / 149. FendiIt seems only fitting that the most exclusive hotel in Rome—a seven-suite property tucked in the bustling city center—would bear the name of the world-famous luxury fashion house founded in this city: Fendi. Located in the flagship boutique’s palazzo, Fendi Private Suites balances classic Italian style and modern design aesthetics—and it’s just a short walk from iconic Roman landmarks, including the Spanish Steps, Trevi Fountain, and the Pantheon.Courtesy of Fendi
- 10 / 1410. Parachute HomeParachute Home’s founder, Ariel Kaye, isn’t just redefining the way consumers shop for home goods by providing unisex color schemes and middleman-free, elegant home staples; she is also rethinking traditional marketing methods. The Parachute Hotel, located above Parachute’s Venice Beach showroom store, is an immersive brand experience, a spectacularly outfitted 2,2000-square-foot penthouse available for overnight stays, parties, or events where guests check in at the downstairs store and receive a shopping discount while staying at the property.Courtesy of the Parachute Hotel
- 11 / 1411. FerragamoEverything attached to the Ferragamo name represents the brand’s own piece of Italian tradition, from leather oxfords to the family’s Lungarno Collection of hotels, retreats, and villas. The eight properties (plus the option to sleep in and travel by yacht) are located in Florence, Rome, and Tuscany and offer guests an authentic taste of Italian style. Each hotel provides an unparalleled opportunity to explore the surrounding areas with its series of exclusive experiences, including the Continentale’s rooftop terrace overlooking the Arno, the Resort Baia Scarlino’s marina-front spa, and the Portrait Roma’s Ferrari tour.Courtesy of Lungarno Collection
- 12 / 1412. West ElmWest Elm, the home design–driven branch of Williams-Sonoma, plans to open its first hotels in late 2018, and it has set its sights on six cities across the United States. Guests can expect ultra-personalized service with the help of smart technology supported throughout the properties, as well as a conscientiously curated experience thanks to the brand’s commitment to teaming up with local makers, entrepreneurs, and more. Cass Ave in the mixed-use neighborhood of midtown Detroit, the burgeoning North Loop in Minneapolis, and Savannah’s historic Bull Street Corridor are only a few places that will be home to a West Elm hotel. -Sara ButtonCourtesy of West Elm
- 13 / 1413. ShinolaShinola, the hip maker of upscale watches, bikes, and other luxury products, teams up with another proud Detroit-based company Bedrock (a real estate firm focusing on urban renewal) to open a boutique hotel in fall 2018, adding 130 rooms and 16,000 square feet of food, beverage, and retail space to the Motor City’s revitalization. -Sara ButtonCourtesy of Shinola
