13 Photo Highlights from a Grand European Tour

Passau, Germany

Passau, where the Danube and two more rivers meet, has a 14th-century Town Hall and other landmarks that rival those already seen on this itinerary. But only Passau can claim Europe’s largest pipe organ. You’ll marvel at it within St. Stephen’s Cathedral and have the chance to attend an organ concert while in port. You’re right by the German-Austrian border—so close that you could opt to spend the day in Salzburg, the alpine setting of The Sound of Music film.