13 Photo Highlights from a Grand European Tour

A trip to Europe brings to mind strolling quaint cobblestone streets. On a river cruise, you get that and more—the chance to meander along storied waterways, soaking up the view as you go deep into the European countryside. That’s part of the appeal of sailing with Viking River Cruises, known for its Scandinavian-style intimate ships and a Culture Curriculum of onboard lectures, tastings, and performances. The knowledgeable travel designers of Tully Luxury Travel , founded by Mary Jean Tully back in 1987, are especially partial to Viking’s Grand European Tour . It sails the Rhine, Main, and Danube Rivers on an iconic voyage from Amsterdam to Budapest—with 12 included sightseeing tours and plenty more optional excursions and immersive activities. Full speed ahead!