12 Vintage Olympic Games Posters

1968

The 1968 Olympics were the first games held in Latin America, and Mexico City’s high elevation took at toll on many of the athletes. At the same time, the Civil Rights Movement was underway in the United States. Hundreds of protesters, who were demanding justice for the recent Tlatelolco massacre (known as the Mexican Student Movement of 1968), were met with the force of the country’s military. The suspension of two American sprinters, Tommie Smith and John Carlos, who displayed solidarity with the Black Power Movement while receiving their gold and bronze medals, spoke to the nature of these summer games.