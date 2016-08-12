11 Vintage Photos of American Train Travel

- 1 / 12Saying Good-bye, 1905Passengers about to board the California Limited, which chugged from Chicago to Los Angeles. The journey took a mere 83 hours and 50 minutes.
Courtesy of Library of Congress
- 2 / 12Open air, 1921Taking in the scenery and fresh mountain air en route.
Courtesy of Library of Congress
- 3 / 12Dining in Style, 1937Dressing up for dinner was a must if you were a passenger on the San Francisco-bound Forty-Niner. The luxury was short-lived, however; 1941 was the train’s last year in operation.
Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons
- 4 / 12Breakfast on board, 1941New York City’s suburban commuters didn’t worry about grabbing a slice of toast on their way out the door in the mornings; the train was a handy place for breakfast.
Courtesy of Library of Congress
- 5 / 12Patiently waiting, 1942Sitting on your suitcase because you’re tired of standing around while waiting to board has always been an acceptable kid’s move.
Courtesy of Library of Congress
- 6 / 12Eating the time away, 1951Diners enjoy a meal while making the 45-hour journey from Chicago to the Pacific Northwest aboard the Empire Builder.
Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons
- 7 / 12Platform movements, 1964Another busy day on the platform at Washington, D.C.’s Union Station.
Courtesy of Library of Congress
- 8 / 12Groovy views, 1974One of the best things about this Amtrak route from Albuquerque to Los Angeles? The train had a dome car, where passengers could marvel at the passing scenery of the American West. Although Amtrak has since retired this particular car, the company still operates a route between the two cities.
Courtesy of National Archives
- 9 / 12Bingo!, 1974
On the same Amtrak train (which, at the time, was called the Southwest Limited), passengers could play bingo in the lounge car to pass the time. The real question is: Why isn’t this available on all commercial flights?
Courtesy of National Archives
- 10 / 12Lounge car jams, 1974A few musically inclined passengers have an impromptu jam session in the lounge car of the Lone Star. They were en route to Houston, traveling from Chicago.
Courtesy of the National Archives
- 11 / 12Before the journey, 1974If there’s a travel theme that has remained consistent over the years, it’s waiting. Two women wait to board their train at the Fort Worth, Texas, station in 1974.
Courtesy of National Archives
