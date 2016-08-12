11 Vintage Photos of American Train Travel

We hate to complain about flying, we really do. We live in an age where it’s easy to hop on an airplane and travel across the country in half a day. What’s not to love about that? But back when life was slower and plane travel was less accessible (or nonexistent), trains were the preferred method of long-haul travel. The time in transit was longer, yes, but that time invited relaxation, unlike the harried and hurried journeys of today. Here, 11 vintage photos of train travel that might make you reconsider buying that next plane ticket.