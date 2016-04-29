10 Species You’ll See at the Pikaia Lodge in the Galapagos

Galápagos Sea Lions

Galápagos sea lions are a particular species only found on these islands. Although they breed in small numbers, they are one of the most populous species in the archipelago. They are very playful, and whether they are sunbathing on volcanic rocks or shading themselves under trees, they seem to have no fear of being close to humans. The males, known as bulls, can reach up to seven-feet long and weigh over 800 pounds.



Photo by Michaela Trimble