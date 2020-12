10 Species You’ll See at the Pikaia Lodge in the Galapagos

The Pikaia Lodge is not just one of the most advanced green lodges in the world; it is also an environmental sanctuary that offers an entirely new way to explore the Galápagos Islands . Perched atop an extinct volcano crater, the 14-room property gives guests an intimate experience as well as access to an exotic landscape. But what really defines the Pikaia Lodge is the unmatched access to Galápagos wildlife, which is enhanced by trips on the lodge’s two private yachts (one for sightseeing and another for fishing and snorkeling). Here are some of the species you may see while sailing aboard the larger of the two, the 105-foot Pikaia I.