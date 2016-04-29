10 Species You’ll See at the Pikaia Lodge in the Galapagos

- 1 / 11Great Frigate BirdsFlocks of great frigate birds congregate on the island of North Seymour in the Galápagos, where they roost on the island’s many trees. Female great frigate birds are larger than their male counterpart, but the males have the most outstanding characteristic: During mating season, they inflate their gular sacs—large, red pouches under their necks—in the hopes of attracting a female mate.
Galápagos Giant TortoisesThe Galápagos giant tortoise is the largest species of tortoise on Earth, with some reaching almost five feet in length and over 500 pounds in weight. The island's first settlers hunted the tortoises for food, but now they're protected, although only 11 types remain from the original 15 that Charles Darwin found when he first arrived on the islands.
Marine IguanasThanks to their ability to camouflage themselves near coastlines' volcanic rocks, marine iguanas are hard to spot. Although the creatures might look like predators, they actually forage in the ocean and live off of seaweed and algae. Their dark gray skin tone absorbs sunlight, helping them warm up after icy dips into the waters.
Land IguanasThe land iguanas of the Galápagos Islands are more colorful than their marine counterparts, with yellow and orange scales along their heads, legs, and spines. They live an herbivorous life, but they will resort to eating meat when plant food is scarce. Land iguanas can grow up to three-feet long, and males can weigh almost 30 pounds. The species gets its water supply from prickly-pear cacti, which make up over 80 percent of the iguanas' diet.
Sally Lightfoot CrabsSally Lightfoot crabs are elusive, quick creatures that often jump away from rock to rock when someone comes near. They are, however, beautiful, with bright red and yellow bodies with blue undersides, and they can sometimes be found feeding in large groups in shallow water.
Greater FlamingosCatching sight of a flamingo is a rare occurrence from onboard a boat, but if you see one, you'll see many, because these beautiful creatures travel in large groups. The flocks on the Galápagos congregate in warm areas near estuaries and lakes. They can reach up to six-feet tall, and they have particularly bright pink feathers, thanks to the vivid color of the shrimplike crustaceans they eat.
Blue-Footed BoobiesBlue-footed boobies are plentiful in the Galápagos, and many nest on North Seymour Island. These birds are excellent swimmers, and they dive deep to find their prey, usually anchovies. The bluer the males' feet, the more attractive they are to prospective mates.
Galápagos Sea LionsGalápagos sea lions are a particular species only found on these islands. Although they breed in small numbers, they are one of the most populous species in the archipelago. They are very playful, and whether they are sunbathing on volcanic rocks or shading themselves under trees, they seem to have no fear of being close to humans. The males, known as bulls, can reach up to seven-feet long and weigh over 800 pounds.
Magnificent Frigate BirdsThe magnificent frigate bird, the largest species of frigate bird, can grow up to 45 inches long. Just like the great frigate bird, magnificent frigate bird males have a gular sac that they inflate during mating season. The best way to tell these two species apart is by trying to spot their young: Magnificent frigate bird youth have white heads and black bodies, while great frigate bird young have brown heads and black bodies.
Lava LizardsLava lizards are the most abundant reptiles on the Galápagos Islands, and unlike typical lizards found elsewhere, they rarely seem fearful when humans get near (a trait they share with many other species in these islands). This means you can get an up-close view of the lizards, which typically grow to about six inches in length. The seven species of lava lizards on the islands each evolved in different ways.
