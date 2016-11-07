10 Soccer Jerseys from Around the World

- 1 / 1210 Soccer Jerseys from Around the WorldMany people refer to soccer—or fútbol—as “the universal language.” The sport is played all over the world from South Africa to Germany to Costa Rica, and in many places, it nearly rivals religion in cultural significance.
Although players from different countries may not understand each other’s native tongues, they are able to communicate perfectly on the field. Whether it’s a professional game being played, or a spontaneous scrimmage on a makeshift field, fútbol unites people from all walks of life. Scroll through to check out 10 colorful team jerseys from around the world.
Photo by johncatral/Flickr
- 2 / 121. ArgentinaIn Argentina, fútbol is life. There are notorious rivalries between local organizations, one of the most famous between Boca Juniors and River Plate from Buenos Aires. However, almost everyone in this South American country can agree on a love for the national team and its star player, Lionel Messi. Don’t mess with Messi.
Photo by Articularnos.com/Flickr
- 3 / 122. KuwaitSoccer is normally associated more closely with Latin and European countries, but the game is actually considered the most popular sport in Kuwait. We’re not sure how they need these scarves in the Middle Eastern heat, but we like this team’s style.
Photo by Khaleel Haidar/Flickr
- 4 / 123. South AfricaThe South African national soccer team’s nickname, “Bafana Bafana,” translates literally to “the boys” in Zulu. We think it’s safe to say that this country’s connection to the game runs deep.
Photo by Articularnos.com/Flickr
- 5 / 124. EnglandSoccer, known as football in England, is the country’s national winter sport. The national team’s logo—representing the Royal Arms of England—has a history dating back to the 12th century, when a banner with three gold lions on a red field was carried into battle to inspire the troops.
Photo by Steve Calcott/Flickr
- 6 / 125. Côte d’IvoireAccording to FIFA, the national team of Côte d’Ivoire is the best in Africa. The team’s nickname translates to “The Elephants” and its uniforms are neon orange and green.
Photo by Ben Sutherland/Flickr
- 7 / 126. SpainThis isn’t Spain’s national team jersey, but the FC Barcelona fútbol shirt might be the most recognizable (and popular) uniform in the world. That is, unless you’re a Real Madrid fan.
Photo by johncatral/Flickr
- 8 / 127. BrazilBrazil is one of the world's leading nations when it comes to “the beautiful game”—a phrase made popular by Pelé, a famous soccer player, and one of the country’s biggest icons. Brazil has won the World Cup five times and hosted the tournament twice, most recently in the scenic coastal city of Rio de Janeiro.
Photo by Antonio Thomás Koenigkam Oliveira/Flickr
- 9 / 128. BelgiumThe Kingdom of Belgium has three official languages—Dutch, French, and German—but soccer is universally its most popular sport. Belgium’s football team—the Red Devils—is number one in the world in FIFA’s rankings, once again proving that in this game, words aren’t the only way to communicate.
Photo by Erik Drost/Flickr
- 10 / 129. MexicoFútbol seems to possess an almost immeasurable importance in Mexico. No matter where you go in the country, from the streets of Mexico City to the beaches of Los Cabos, you’ll find the sport played. The game has even been described as “the collective incarnation of the national soul.”
Photo by abdallahh/Flickr
- 11 / 1210. ChileWe couldn’t talk about the game of fútbol without mentioning Chile, the winners of the Copa América (one of the most important tournaments in soccer) for the second year in a row. Chile’s national team has had nine different uniforms since 1910, but always with the same color scheme: red, white, blue—the colors of the Chilean flag.
Photo by Articularnos.com/Flickr
- 12 / 12