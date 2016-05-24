Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

10 Photos That Will Make You Want to Travel To New Orleans

Music on Parade
10 Photos That Will Make You Want to Travel To New Orleans
In May 2016 we held AFAR Experiences in New Orleans. Over the course of three days, we listened to jazz at the city’s famous Preservation Hall, sipped and shopped our way down Magazine Street, and even danced with our very own second line. Couldn’t make it? Travel vicariously through these 10 photos.
By AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
  • 1 / 11
    Music on Parade
    Music on Parade
    Jazz, coffee, and beignets make for a perfect New Orleans morning.

    Photo by @travelbabbo
  • 2 / 11
    DAY DRINKING
    DAY DRINKING
    Designer @alexapulitzer hosted one hell of a garden party.  


    Photo by @maciwatchel
  • 3 / 11
    BOURBON TIME
    BOURBON TIME
    Bourbon Street’s Tropical Isle is home of the “Hand Grenade” cocktail (and the underrated “Shark Attack”). 


    Photo by @tracyhoran
  • 4 / 11
    Where to Shop
    Where to Shop
    The one and only Magazine Street. 


    Photo by @lins.wright
  • 5 / 11
    GET IN (SECOND) LINE
    GET IN (SECOND) LINE
    Even a torrential downpour couldn’t stop the Hot 8 Brass Band from partying with us. 


    Photo by @pepperwhitney
  • 6 / 11
    COCKTAIL HOUR
    COCKTAIL HOUR
    The Pulitzer Cup: Designer @alexapulitzer’s spin on the classic Pimm’s Cup. 

    Photo by @travelbabbo
  • 7 / 11
    HOUSE OF GLASS
    HOUSE OF GLASS
    A few lucky souls got an insider tour of Studio Inferno, a glass factory and studio space with a strong New Orleans influence.

    Photo by @courtneybindel
  • 8 / 11
    SEQUINS + FEATHERS
    SEQUINS + FEATHERS
    The House of Dance & Feathers, a.k.a. a social aid and pleasure club, in the Lower Ninth Ward.

    Photo by @tracyhoran
  • 9 / 11
    MARDI GRAS
    MARDI GRAS
    Walk into James Carville’s and Mary Matalin’s home and the first thing you’ll spot is this vivid painting of the Mardi Gras Indians by Garland Robinette. 

    Photo by @k_lafferty
  • 10 / 11
    VOODOO QUEEN
    VOODOO QUEEN
    Need to kick a curse? Call on Sallie Ann Glassman, the high voodoo priestess of New Orleans, who took us on a tour of her temple. 

    Photo by @aislynj
  • 11 / 11
    WHAT'S NEXT . . .
    WHAT'S NEXT . . .
    >>Next: Quiz: What Style of Travel Best Matches Your Personality?

    Photo by Greg Sullivan

More From AFAR

AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without