10 NYC Restaurants Staging a Vegetarian Revolution

Dirt Candy

Amanda Cohen was a trailblazer when she opened Dirt Candy in a tiny East Village space in 2008, before relocating and expanding to its current Lower East Side address. While her peers were focused on raw food, she was working to create tempting meat-free dishes, rich with flavor. “I actually consider Dirt Candy a vegetable restaurant, not a vegetarian restaurant because I’m not interested in cooking for a lifestyle. Health and politics have no place here,” Cohen says. “Instead, I want to push vegetables further, faster, bigger, more. Dirt Candy is my lab and every day my crew and I experiment with making vegetables taste like nothing you’ve ever had before. We roast cucumbers and turn them into stock, we make chocolate cake with onions, we turn pumpkins into pad thai. So many restaurants treat vegetables like a beauty treatment, or a political choice, or an afterthought. I want to show that they’re the biggest playground in food and capable of so much more than anyone ever imagined.”