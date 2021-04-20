Where are you going?
Zunfthaus zur Zimmerleuten

Limmatquai 40, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland
| +41 44 250 53 63
Sun - Sat 11:30am - 2pm, 6pm - 11:30pm

At this 18th century guild house along the Limmatquai, tourists huddle under blankets around outdoor tables indulging on “fondue à discrétion” (all-you-can-eat fondue). Meanwhile, locals dine upstairs on traditional specialties like the meaty Zurich “Ratsherrentopf” (Councillor’s pot) of beef, veal, pork and roast bacon served with carrots, peas and rösti in an atmospheric setting of carved pillars, coats of arms and oil paintings.

Photo © Christian Beutler/Zürich Tourismus.
By Ratha Tep , AFAR Local Expert

