Zuma

Level 3, Boulevard Tower, 3708 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Website
| +1 702-698-2199
Zuma Las Vegas Nevada United States

More info

Sun - Thur 5:30pm - 10:30pm
Fri 5:30pm - 11pm
Sat 5pm - 11pm

Zuma

This swanky restaurant at the Cosmopolitan is an American spin on a traditional Japanese izakaya, a succession of shared plates brought to the table throughout the meal, like Japanese tapas. It's hard to share when the dishes are so good: roasted lobster with shiso ponzu butter, or thinly sliced sea bass with yuzu, truffle, and salmon roe. Meat lovers will adore the variety of available skewers  including kurobuta pork belly, chicken, or beef; the menu offers tempura, sushi, and robata (grilled) dishes, too. Menu items are priced à la carte, but a fixed-price omakase, or chef’s choice, option is available, too. Be sure not to miss dessert, where yuzu Key lime pie or green-tea-and-banana cake with coconut ice cream and peanut-toffee sauce reign supreme.
By Matt Villano , AFAR Local Expert

