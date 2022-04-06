Zuma
This swanky restaurant at the Cosmopolitan is an American spin on a traditional Japanese izakaya
, a succession of shared plates brought to the table throughout the meal, like Japanese tapas. It's hard to share when the dishes are so good: roasted lobster with shiso
ponzu butter, or thinly sliced sea bass with yuzu, truffle, and salmon roe. Meat lovers will adore the variety of available skewers including kurobuta
pork belly, chicken, or beef; the menu offers tempura, sushi, and robata
(grilled) dishes, too. Menu items are priced à la carte, but a fixed-price omakase
, or chef’s choice, option is available, too. Be sure not to miss dessert, where yuzu Key lime pie or green-tea-and-banana cake with coconut ice cream and peanut-toffee sauce reign supreme.