Izakaya-Style Dining at Zuma

Located near the heart of Dubai , Zuma is known for strong classical execution with a hip, contemporary twist. The menu includes both sushi and sashimi alongside modern riffs, such as delicately-sliced sea bass served with truffle oil, yuzu, and salmon roe. The food is delicious (although pricey) but if you don't want to commit to an entire dinner, the bar has a great selection of sake, as well as fun—lethal—cocktails.