Zugerberg
Zugerberg, 6300 Zug, Switzerland
Lake Zug from aboveThe Zugerberg rises just over 1000 meters, which is not very high for Swiss mountains but still getting to the top offers some amazing views, including this one of Lake Zug below.
On a windy day you can see lots of locals taking to the sky, flying around the mountain as they catch the thermal drifts.
Hiking the Zugerberg
Rising over 1000 meters, the Zugerberg offers fantastic views of the surrounding area, including the town of Zug and Lake Zug, which is just below.
Many locals like to ride their mountain bikes up the mountain but you can also drive most of the way or even take the funicular from Zug town.
Some of the locals
Up on the Zugerberg, as well as many other parts of Switzerland, the locals are very friendly and don't mind posing for photographs.