Zubarah Boutique Hotel Doha Al Rawabi St, Doha, Qatar

Best Hotel Zubarah Boutique, located in the Al-Saad area, away from the hustle, bustle and glitz of West Bay, this hotel is a well-hidden gem. Zubarah Boutique, named after the port of Al Zubarah, a historic national gateway for trade, is a celebration of Qatari creativity and hospitality. The rooms, lobby and halls are decorated with paintings by the Qatari owner’s family members and other local artists. The owner’s father opened the first garage in Qatar and to keep history alive, an antique car is positioned in front of the building. One of the two in-house restaurants serves a fusion of Qatari dishes and regional Arab cuisine, while Caminito offers superb indoor, outdoor, or on the rooftop Argentinian cuisine.