Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Zubarah Boutique Hotel Doha

Al Rawabi St, Doha, Qatar
Website
| +974 4447 0000
Best Hotel Doha Qatar
Check Availability >

Best Hotel

Zubarah Boutique, located in the Al-Saad area, away from the hustle, bustle and glitz of West Bay, this hotel is a well-hidden gem. Zubarah Boutique, named after the port of Al Zubarah, a historic national gateway for trade, is a celebration of Qatari creativity and hospitality. The rooms, lobby and halls are decorated with paintings by the Qatari owner’s family members and other local artists. The owner’s father opened the first garage in Qatar and to keep history alive, an antique car is positioned in front of the building. One of the two in-house restaurants serves a fusion of Qatari dishes and regional Arab cuisine, while Caminito offers superb indoor, outdoor, or on the rooftop Argentinian cuisine.
By Adriana Paramo , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points