Zubarah

Abandoned Fishing Village, Northern Qatar Ash Shamal Qatar

Abandoned Fishing Village, Northern Qatar

Finding 'old' in Qatar can be a challenge. Someone mentioned in passing that there are ruins of a pearl fishing village up north, but none of the Qataris I asked had heard of it–nor could they possibly comprehend anyone's fascination with a cluster of crumbling, deteriorating structures.

The photo is dedicated to my dear friends Uzair and Nour, who pulled an all-nighter to get the crazy German photographer there for sunrise.

(The village is located about 10mins from Zubarah Fort.)

By Nina Dietzel , AFAR Ambassador

