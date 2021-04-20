Zubarah

Abandoned Fishing Village, Northern Qatar Finding 'old' in Qatar can be a challenge. Someone mentioned in passing that there are ruins of a pearl fishing village up north, but none of the Qataris I asked had heard of it–nor could they possibly comprehend anyone's fascination with a cluster of crumbling, deteriorating structures.



The photo is dedicated to my dear friends Uzair and Nour, who pulled an all-nighter to get the crazy German photographer there for sunrise.



(The village is located about 10mins from Zubarah Fort.)



