The leafy Nikola Šubić Zrinski Square, known locally as Zrinjevac, is a verdant escape from the bustling city. Lined with historic mansions and neo-Renaissance palaces, it’s technically part of the Lenuci Horseshoe—a feat of 19th-century urban planning that connects several of Zagreb’s parks and squares. Check out the meteorological post that dates back to 1884 and features vintage weather instruments wound by hand every Monday, or time your visit to one of the events or festivals that take place here throughout the year. If you’re lucky, you might even catch a performance in the 19th-century music pavilion.
By Anja Mutic , AFAR Local Expert

